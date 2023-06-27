Pooja Hegde Makes a Stylish Splash in the 7 Colours of the Rainbow

Bold, playful and full of colours describes Pooja Hegde’s fashion moodboard best! As versatile as she is as an actor, Pooja slays the style game with the same amount of chutzpah.

An epitome of grace and beauty, Pooja over the years has celebrated her impeccable style with an array of colours and silhouettes. With the onset of monsoons, we can’t help but notice the vibrant and playful colour moodboard on Pooja’s instagram page, which resonates with the seven colours of the rainbow.

From the intricately embroidered violet lehenga to the sexy cut-out red gown, Pooja has explored the shades of the monsoon season in varied Indian and western silhouettes. Here’s a lowdown on Pooja Hegde’s colourful wardrobe that celebrates the seven colours of the rainbow - VIBGYOR (Violet, Indigo, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange and Red).

Violet

Violet is an underrated colour and even though it blends perfectly with indigo on the rainbow, it’s one colour that goes best with every shade. Pooja Hegde celebrates the hue in this contemporary lehenga set designed by fashion designer Jayanti Reddy. Looking absolutely stunning in the shade of purple, Pooja makes this heavily embroidered lehenga set a perfect look for the wedding season.

Indigo

Indigo as a colour is one of the favourite shades everyone loves including in their wardrobe. And Pooja Hegde chooses the apt silhouette for this relaxed and calm colour. The colour not only blends perfectly with Pooja’s charming self, but also plays the perfect canvas for the intricate thread work on the ensemble.

Blue

A universal shade of cool, the colour blue perfectly matches Pooja Hegde’s energy in this look. Pooja slays in this denim fur dress and matching denim boots designed by the label Hiro. The thigh high slight and pop of lime colour adds a hint of drama to this cool silhouette. Pooja definitely knows how to have some fun to drive away the blues.

Green

Pooja Hegde is definitely a vibe when dressed in green. Acing the ivy top and gilly pants from the label Antithesis, Pooja knows how to make an entrance with her style. Pooja looks sporty chic in the green top featuring 3D handcrafted elements and pants consisting of contrasting stripes finished with dancing tassels.

Yellow

Keeping it playful and vibrant, Pooja Hedge owns the shade yellow like a star. The Gauri and Nainika canary yellow tulle halter neck gown with cape sleeves is not only dreamy but complements Pooja’s charming personality to the T. Yellow as a shade not only brightens up Pooja’s million dollar smile but also adds vibrancy to the flowy silhouette.

Orange

Keeping it feisty and sexy, Pooja makes a statement in orange. The stunning silhouette designed by fashion designer Arpita Mehta features a corset top with mirror detailing and is paired with a tulip skirt. An unconventional colour which very few stars indulge in, Pooja has shown us that nothing is impossible for her. Definitely, a flaming hot win for Pooja!

Red

A cut above the rest, Pooja Hegde’s red hot cut-out Monot dress is bold, edgy and radiantly hot! Red as a colour has always been the go-to shade when it comes to making an entrance. Pooja looks sexy and glamorous in the vibrant shade which symbolises love and fire. And Pooja did set the world on fire with this fierce look.