Pooja Hegde’s Top And Mini Skirt Set Screams Her Love For All Things Red

Pooja Hegde is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the midst of her jam-packed schedule, Pooja always ensures that her fashion game is on point. From long gowns to casuals, the Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo star has checked all the correct boxes when it comes to her latest fashion choices. Recently, Pooja Hegde sported an all-red look, and we can’t help but admire her outfit.

Pooja’s love for all things red is clearly on display with her choice of a stunning Magda Butrym outfit. The ensemble is a mini skirt and blouse which gives out the perfect weekend vibes. The off-the-shoulder top has a flower-shaped applique decoration on the shoulder straps, a square neckline that accentuates Pooja’s décolletage, a cropped hem, and a fitting bodice. Pooja matched the cropped top with a red skirt that had a high-rise waist, a side embellishment in the style of a large flower, a mini-length hemline, and a bodycon fit.

Pooja Hegde added some contemporary accessories to the dress, including double-hoop earrings, big gold rings and red heels. To finish her look, Pooja opted for darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, a nude lip colour, delicate eye shadow, a dewy base and dazzling highlighter.

Pooja Hegde shared some pictures of her latest ensemble on her Instagram handle with the caption, “La Vie en rose”, followed by rose emojis.

Earlier, at one of her promotional events, Pooja impressed her fans with her bright orange outfit. Pooja Hegde was dressed in an orange top and skirt combo designed by Arpita Mehta. The outfit featured a corset top with long sleeves, hanging mirror decorations on the cuffs, and a corseted bodice. Pooja matched the top with a maxi skirt in the same colour that featured a gathered design in the front, an asymmetrical waistband, and a figure-hugging shape that emphasised her thin frame.

The actress kept her jewellery and other accessories to a minimum to complement her simple attire. She went for bold accessories like gold hoops, stacked chain-link necklaces, and strappy high heels.

Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases on April 21. The Farhad Samji-directed film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, Pooja was last seen in the 2022 film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

