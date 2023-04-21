Popular British Fresh Food Chain Pret A Manger Launches First Store in Mumbai

After announcing their India partnership with Reliance Brands Limited last year, Pret A Manger, the UK-based popular freshly made food and organic coffee chain, has launched its first shop in the country. Opening its doors to the public on April 21, 2023, in Maker Maxity, Mumbai, it will be the first of many shops set to open later this year. The outlet is a recreation of Pret’s iconic London shops with a large dining space spread across 2,567 sq ft.

The new Pret shop will offer customers a wide range of delicious and freshly made sandwiches, baguettes, salads, soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes and smoothie options. Popular options like the Pret Pickle and Posh Cheddar Granary Sandwich, Avocado and Toms- Stone Baked Baguette, Smoked Salmon Protein Box Salad and a selection of freshly baked goods including Pret’s best-selling croissants and cookies constitute the food menu and will bring to India Pret’s classics without any additives to products. All freshly made food will be hand prepared in Pret’s onsite kitchen daily and never held over to the next day.

“We are thrilled to be opening the first Pret A Manger shop in India. Freshness of ingredients, authenticity of recipes, and a curiosity in processes defines the new Indian consumer. Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say - ensures traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food,” said Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited. “With a commitment to provide fresh, clean and sustainable offerings, customers in India can now enjoy the same exceptional food that has made Pret A Manger a beloved and successful chain around the world,” Mehta added.

Known for their 100% organic Arabica coffee, Pret’s drinks menu offers a range of brews, including the classic Espresso. Some of the popular freshly brewed hot coffee options include the classic Espresso, Americano and Latte, along with a range of iced coffee options which are perfect for hot summer days. Additionally, customers can choose from a variety of non-dairy milk options such as almond, oat, and coconut to customize their coffee order at no extra cost.

Pano Christou, CEO of Pret A Manger, said, “We have been working closely with the RBL team to create an offer for Indian consumers that reflects the Pret brand, while also adapting to local preferences and food habits. People will recognize some of our freshly prepared lunch-time classics, our delicious croissants and 100% organic Arabica coffee. Coming to India has been a goal of ours for a long time, and the opening of our first shop in Mumbai is a landmark moment in our international expansion plans. We’re confident that with the support of RBL, the Pret brand will be a hit with consumers in India, and a welcome addition to the country’s growing food-to-go market.”

In addition to the freshest menu offerings, the Pret shop will feature an adaptation of the Emanating Star, a central element of the Pret logo, with traditional Warli patterns and modern design elements representing Mumbai. Reflecting Pret’s commitment to support local craftsmanship, the artwork is conceptualized and created by Guerrilla Art and the Vayeda brothers using coffee as the base - symbolic of the fresh organic coffee served at Pret around the world commemorating the fusion of cultures by combining traditional Indian art with modern-day Pret aesthetics.

To celebrate its first opening, Pret is hosting the freshest breakfast in town before it opens its doors to customers on the morning of April 21. Customers will have the opportunity to win complimentary goodies to match their excitement for the opening and a few lucky ones will also get the chance to join Pret for breakfast.

