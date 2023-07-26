CHANGE LANGUAGE
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: What Is PTSD and How Can Yoga Help In Mitigating Its Effects?

Yoga and physiotherapy can help people deal with PTSD in a better way.

This article talks about post-traumatic stress disorder, its symptoms, and treatments. It also talks about the Yoga asanas one can do to mitigate the effects.

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a taxing mental condition that occurs after witnessing or experiencing a traumatic or terrifying event. The characteristics of PTSD are flashbacks, intruding thoughts, anxiety, depression and nightmares, and mistrust. The primary treatment for PTSD is psychotherapy which can also include medications. However, many health and fitness experts say that Yoga and physiotherapy can help people deal with PTSD in a better way.

The symptoms of PTSD are social isolation, excessive alertness, hostility, and self-destructive behaviour. The person going through PTSD can experience tremendous mood swings. The person can experience a loss of interest in activities, guilt, loneliness, emotional detachment, etc.

Yoga is known as a holistic approach that combines physical postures, meditations, and breathing exercises. It helps in regulating the nervous system and helps to mitigate stress and anxiety. Yoga provides calmness and relaxation to the person suffering from PTSD. Yoga links body and mind and promotes mindfulness and emotional resilience.

Here are the asanas that can help us beat PTSD:

  • Kapalbhati Pranayama
    It is also known as the skull-shining breathing technique. It improves blood circulation, energises the nervous system and brings a glow to the face. It revives the brain cell and elevates the mind.
  • Shavasana
    Also known as the corpse pose, it mends cells and tissues while relieving the stress of the body. The posture helps in reducing stress and anxiety and also maintains blood pressure. It is very helpful for people going through PTSD.
  • Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)
    Also known as bridge pose, the posture helps in calming the mind, reducing stress and anxiety, and depression. The bridge pose is a simple but effective pose for people dealing with PTSD.
  • Tadasana (Mountain pose)
    Also known as mountain pose, Tadasana helps to eliminate stress and fatigue. The Yoga asana helps in averting the symptoms of PTSD.
  • Marjariasana (Cat pose)
    The cat pose improves blood circulation and relaxes the mind. It also brings emotional and physical balance.
  • Konasana (Standing sideways and bending one arm)
    Konasana helps relieves the stress in the body and is extremely helpful for people suffering from PTSD.

