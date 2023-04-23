Prada and Miu Miu Dominate Lyst's Hottest Brands, Uniqlo’s Shoulder Bag Goes Viral

Lyst, a fashion technology company releases a quarterly ranking of the most popular brands and products in the fashion industry. To determine brand and product popularity, the company analyses its shoppers’ behaviour, including their “searches on and off the platform, product views, and sales.” They also consider social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over three months.
Meanwhile, Prada remains the top brand globally for two consecutive quarters with a 22% increase in searches, followed by Miu Miu, climbing to second place due to high demand for the pocket bag, New Balance collaboration, and a successful Paris Fashion Week show. Versace rose five spots by hosting FW23 shows in LA during Oscars weekend, generating 39.8 million TikTok views and a 44% increase in searches.
Here are the rankings of the Hottest Brands for Q1 of 2023:
- Prada
- Miu Miu
- Moncler
- Valentino
- Loewe
- Bottega Veneta
- Dolce & Gabbana
- Versace
- Gucci
- Saint Laurent
Lyst’s Instagram page shared the list of Hottest Products, mentioning that Uniqlo’s shoulder bag, which went viral on TikTok and generated over 59 million views on the platform, is the most affordable product ever featured in The Lyst Index. It sold out multiple times in various colourways.
“At the opposite end of the price spectrum, Rick Owens Kriester Sunglasses have become a favourite among fashion shoppers,” they added.
Here are the rankings of the Hottest Products for Q1 of 2023:
- Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
- Rick Owens Kriester Sunglasses
- Skims Sculpt Bodysuit
- MSCHF Big Red Boots
- Diesel Denim Maxi Skirt
- Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings
- Adidas Gazelle Sneakers
- Weekday Astro Loose Baggy Jeans
- Alaia Le Coeur Bag
- MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High Sneakers
Lyst’s formula for finding the hottest products in the world involves filtering “more than eight million items" based on the volume of social media mentions, “searches, page views, interactions, and sales" in the company’s app. They group colours for styles and consider global demand in relation to the volume of stock available.
The list also includes breakout brands like Khaite, Magda Butrym and Ann Demeulemeester as the standout breakout brands for Q1 2023.
