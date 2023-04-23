Prada and Miu Miu Dominate Lyst's Hottest Brands, Uniqlo’s Shoulder Bag Goes Viral

Lyst, a fashion technology company releases a quarterly ranking of the most popular brands and products in the fashion industry. To determine brand and product popularity, the company analyses its shoppers’ behaviour, including their “searches on and off the platform, product views, and sales.” They also consider social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over three months.

Meanwhile, Prada remains the top brand globally for two consecutive quarters with a 22% increase in searches, followed by Miu Miu, climbing to second place due to high demand for the pocket bag, New Balance collaboration, and a successful Paris Fashion Week show. Versace rose five spots by hosting FW23 shows in LA during Oscars weekend, generating 39.8 million TikTok views and a 44% increase in searches.

Here are the rankings of the Hottest Brands for Q1 of 2023:

Prada

Miu Miu

Moncler

Valentino

Loewe

Bottega Veneta

Dolce & Gabbana

Versace

Gucci

Saint Laurent

Lyst’s Instagram page shared the list of Hottest Products, mentioning that Uniqlo’s shoulder bag, which went viral on TikTok and generated over 59 million views on the platform, is the most affordable product ever featured in The Lyst Index. It sold out multiple times in various colourways.

“At the opposite end of the price spectrum, Rick Owens Kriester Sunglasses have become a favourite among fashion shoppers,” they added.

Here are the rankings of the Hottest Products for Q1 of 2023:

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Rick Owens Kriester Sunglasses

Skims Sculpt Bodysuit

MSCHF Big Red Boots

Diesel Denim Maxi Skirt

Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings

Adidas Gazelle Sneakers

Weekday Astro Loose Baggy Jeans

Alaia Le Coeur Bag

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High Sneakers

Lyst’s formula for finding the hottest products in the world involves filtering “more than eight million items" based on the volume of social media mentions, “searches, page views, interactions, and sales" in the company’s app. They group colours for styles and consider global demand in relation to the volume of stock available.

The list also includes breakout brands like Khaite, Magda Butrym and Ann Demeulemeester as the standout breakout brands for Q1 2023.

