Pradosh Vrat 2023: Know What To Donate As Per Your Zodiac Sign To Seek Lord Shiva’s Blessings

Pradosh Vrat is one of the most important fasting days dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to the Panchang, Pradosh Vrat occurs every month of the year. Reportedly, there are two Pradosh Vrats — one which occurs during the waxing phase (Shukla paksha) and the other during the waning phase (Krishna Paksha) of the moon.

The first Pradosh Vrat of the holy month of Sawan falls on Saturday, July 15. According to Ayodhya’s astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram, devotees will be blessed by Lord Shiva and Shani Dev, if they observe the Pradosh Vrat. The devotees need to donate the specific items according to their zodiac signs, following which they will be rewarded with prosperity and wealth.

1. Aries (Mesh Rashi) - Devotees with Aries sign should donate umbrellas on this auspicious day.

2. Taurus (Vrishabha Rashi) – Those who belong to Taurus zodiac sign can donate black clothes for good fortune in their life.

3. Gemini (Mithun Rashi) - Devotees born with this zodiac sign should donate mustard oil.

4. Cancer (Kark Rashi) – Devotees who have cancer their zodiac sign should donate clothes to poor people.

5. Leo (Singh Rashi) – Those belonging to Leo sign should donate food and clothes.

6. Virgo (Kanya Rashi) - Virgos can donate blankets and black umbrellas on this auspicious day.

7. Scorpio (Vrishchik Rashi) - Worshippers with Scorpio zodiac signs should donate utensils made of iron or black clothes.

8. Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi) - People who have Sagittarius zodiac signs should donate black umbrellas or leather shoes.

9. Capricorn (Makar Rashi) - Devotees with Capricorn zodiac sign can give kali dal, black sesame seeds (Kala Til), or clothes to the poor and needy.

10. Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi) – Worshippers with this zodiac sign should pray to Shani Dev. They should not miss any ritual related to the prayers of Shani Dev (the god of karma and discipline). They should also donate pulses and black sesame seeds.

11. Pisces (Meen Rashi)- People born with Pisces zodiac signs should donate white clothes and white flowers.