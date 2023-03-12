Pre-Oscar Party: Ram Charan Looks Dapper In Dolce and Gabbana Suit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas organised a pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian Excellence. From Preity Zinta and Malala Yousafzai to Jacqueline Fernandez, the event was attended by this year’s nominees as well as some well-known celebrities. It was no surprise that Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela also showed up at the pre-Oscar party. Ram Charan’s RRR, co-starring Jr NTR has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. For the event, the actor looked like a classic “retro chic” in a Dolce and Gabbana suit. His navy-blue pantsuit included a double-breasted blazer and straight-fit pants. Underneath, Ram Charan added a black turtleneck shirt and rounded off the dapper look with shiny black shoes. The actor added a pair of aviators to radiate some uber-cool vibes.

Ram Charan’s suave formal look has a different fan base. The actor has always impressed us with his clean and sharp dressing sensibilities. For the Hollywood Critic Awards, he wore a stunning Tom Ford creation. He went for the classic combination of black and white with his pair of pants and shirt. Ram Charan also added black shoes and a bow tie to his awards night look. To add more pizazz to the formal wear, he opted for a brown velvet coat. The actor made us look for our jaws on the floor, didn’t he?

We cannot stop crushing over Ram Charan’s formal looks. The actor, with each fashion outing, ups the ante of his wardrobe, and we aren’t complaining. Here, Ram Charan paired a brown pantsuit with a sky-blue full-sleeve shirt.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated for Oscars - Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s electrifying dance moves and peppy track have kept the world glued to the screens. The MM Keeravaani musical will compete against four other songs - Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Nattu Nattu also won the Golden Globe in the same category.

