Premature Greying Of Hair? These Natural Remedies Should Help

A sedentary lifestyle, along with the daily use of chemicals or heat in the hair, can cause irreversible damage to your tresses. Apart from losing out on volume, you may also notice premature greying of your hair. Many opt for ammonia-filled hair colours to dye their hair black. If you are looking for natural ways to prevent your hair from greying, here is a list of things that may help you.

Amla (gooseberry)

Amla is packed with Vitamin C and other nutrients, which are vital for your hair. You can consider incorporating this into your daily routine. Boil together dried amla pieces and coconut oil, until it gets charred. After it cools down, massage it into the scalp and apply to the length of the hair. Wash your hair with a gentle cleanser. You can use this twice every week. You can also consider drinking amla juice every day to prevent greying of hair.

Beetroot

The deep-red coloured vegetable that is easily found works as a charm to prevent greying. Beetroot has high levels of iron and potassium in it that can breathe life into your dull hair. It can prevent breakage, dandruff and even premature greying. Make a hair mask using beetroot juice along with some coffee powder, and leave it on your hair for about an hour. Wash it off with a gentle shampoo later.

Coffee

You can make a paste using grounded coffee, coconut oil and egg for properly nourishing your hair. You can also consider washing your hair every day with a black coffee concoction. It may add a slightly brown tint to your hair.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are quite beneficial for your hair. You can introduce it to your plate in numerous ways or you can make a paste of it and add it to a bowl of yoghurt and apply it to your hair strands. Throw in some fenugreek seeds as well.

Black Tea

Black tea too has its natural tint along with various nutrients that may make your hair shiny and silky. Brew a cup of black tea and let it cool down. You can consider adding amla, lemon or beetroot juice to it. Rinse your hair with this water and let it stay for an hour and then wash it off.