Preventing Diseases To Strengthening Heart: 5 Health Benefits Of Hugs

Hugs are generally seen as an act of affection. For most people, this gesture is seen as warm and comforting. Do you know hugs can be more than just this? In fact, they have several health benefits. Many studies have claimed that cuddling increases the level of oxytocin hormone. This hormone is typically linked to the production of warm, happy and fuzzy feelings in human beings. Oxytocin hormone is also called love or happiness hormone. They even work as a stress buster. Hugging also lowers blood pressure and boosts heart health. Let’s take a look at the health benefits of hugging.

Stress Buster: The biggest benefit of hugging is that it relieves stress. According to the news website Healthline, anxiety and depression reduces when we hug someone. After hugging, the stress-inducing part of the brain becomes hyperactive, which turns stress into happy feelings.

Prevents Disease: A study published in the journal Psychological Science studied how 400 people were impacted by hugs, or how their body and mind reacted to it. The study has found that people who hug regularly have a significantly reduced risk of developing diseases.

Strengthens Heart Health: Hugging is very beneficial for heart health. A study was conducted among couples. One group of couples were asked to hold each others’ hands for 10 minutes and hug for 20 seconds. Another group was told to sit in silence, without any physical contact, for 10 minutes and 20 seconds.

The study has found there were greater reductions in blood pressure levels and heart rate in the first group, compared to the second one. This clearly indicates that the act of hugging is good for the heart.

Makes You Happier: Hugging increases the level of the hormone oxytocin. This induces a feeling of happiness. Oxytocin is also termed by scientists as the “cuddle hormone.”

Immunity booster: Immunity also gets boosted by hugging. When we hug or cuddle with someone, our blood circulation increases. This has the greatest impact on immunity.

