Preventing Post-Rain Conjunctivitis: 7 Eye Care Tips for Rainy Days
Preventing Post-Rain Conjunctivitis: 7 Eye Care Tips for Rainy Days

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 05:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Rainy days bring relief from scorching heat and add a refreshing touch to the environment. However, with the arrival of the monsoons comes an increase in the prevalence of a wide variety of infectious diseases. We have multiple problems with the spread of various diseases and infections because of the high humidity and moisture in the air during this season. Post-rain conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, is an eye infection that can spread easily during the rainy season.

To protect your eyes from this uncomfortable condition and maintain optimal eye health, Dr Yogesh Gupta, Sr. Consultant Physician, Sterling Hospitals, Gurukul shares tips to follow:

  1. Avoid Touching Your Eyes
    Rainwater can carry various contaminants, including dirt, bacteria, and allergens. Resist the urge to rub or touch your eyes, as it can transfer harmful substances into your eyes and increase the risk of infection.
  2. Use Protective Eyewear
    If you must be outdoors during the rain, consider wearing waterproof or wrap-around sunglasses. They act as a shield, preventing rainwater, debris, and potential contaminants from coming into direct contact with your eyes.
  3. Keep Hands and Face Clean
    Regularly wash your hands and face with soap and clean water to remove any accumulated dirt or germs. This simple practice can significantly reduce the chances of infection.
  4. Avoid Sharing Personal Items
    If someone in your household or workplace has conjunctivitis, avoid sharing items like towels, pillowcases, or eye makeup. This will help prevent the spread of the infection to others.
  5. Seek Medical Attention
    If you experience persistent eye redness, itching, discharge, or vision problems, consult an eye care professional promptly. Early detection and treatment can prevent the condition from worsening.
  6. Avoid self-medication
    If you have red eyes, itching, white discharged, swelling then don’t start eye drops, antibiotic eye drops, herbal eye drops by yourself. Many a times this can contain steroids in combination which will cause harm to eyes. Please consult a doctor first.
  7. Protect children
    School is a common place which is a spreading ground. If they have symptoms avoid sending them to school. If they complain of symptoms don’t neglect and self-medicate. Immediately consult a doctor.

Remember to follow these eye care tips to minimize the risk of conjunctivitis and ensure that “prevention is better than cure”.

