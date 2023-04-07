Preventing Sun Damage To Brightening The Skin, The Many Benefits Of Mulethi

You must have eaten Mulethi many times as it’s full of Ayurvedic properties. But have you ever used it for skin care? Let us tell you that Mulethi, which helps deal with a sore throat, is also considered beneficial for the skin in many ways. Mulethi plays a good role in making the skin glowing and spotless. So let us tell you three different types of face packs of Mulethi which can be easily made at home and used for skin care.

Mulethi and Honey Face Pack:

To make a mulethi honey face pack, you will need mulethi powder, honey and rice water. First of all, grind the mulethi and prepare its powder. Now take a bowl and make a thick paste by mixing two spoons of mulethi powder, two spoons of honey and two spoons of rice water. Then apply this paste on the face and leave it for fifteen minutes. When it dries, completely wash your face with plain water. Use this pack once a week to bring glow to your dull face.

Mulethi and Sandalwood Face Pack:

To make a face pack of mulethi and sandalwood, take a bowl and mix two spoons of mulethi powder, one spoon of honey and one spoon of raw milk. Apply this paste thoroughly on the face and neck with the help of a brush. After 15 to 20 minutes wash the face with plain water. Do not forget to use this pack once a week.

Mulethi and Aloe Vera Gel Face Pack:

To make this pack, mix two spoons of aloe vera gel, one spoon of apple cider vinegar and mulethi powder and make a paste. Before applying this face pack first wash your face with a mild face wash. Then apply a thin layer of this pack on the face and neck and leave it for twenty minutes. When it dries, wash your face with normal water. Use this pack twice a week to get glowing soft skin.

Benefits Of Mulethi:

1. Prevents sun damage

2. Brightens skin

3. Fades scars

4. Treats wrinkles

5. Prevents hair fall

6. Cures dandruff

7. Promotes hair growth

8. Prevents premature greying

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing it, contact the concerned expert.)

