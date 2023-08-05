CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayAditya Roy KapurNational Girlfriend DayMonsoon SnacksSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Price Of World's Most Expensive Bonsai Tree Will Surprise You, Check Details Here
1-MIN READ

Price Of World's Most Expensive Bonsai Tree Will Surprise You, Check Details Here

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 20:59 IST

Delhi, India

Bonsai trees are very valuable and many are sold for crores of rupees.

Bonsai trees are very valuable and many are sold for crores of rupees.

Just like a fine wine tastes better when it is aged, the price of Japanese Bonsai increases with its age.

For tree enthusiasts, the name of the most expensive tree in the world is no secret. Known as the African Blackwood or Dalbergia Melanoxylon, this tree is revered for its beauty and uniqueness. However, it faces stiff competition from another contender, the Japanese Bonsai Tree. The Japanese Bonsai, like a fine wine, increases in price as it ages, making it a highly sought-after botanical treasure.

Bonsai trees are miniature versions of fully grown trees, cultivated and nurtured within a pot. Among these exquisite creations, the most expensive is a Japanese Black Pine Bonsai tree, which was acquired for a staggering price of nearly Rs 9 crore at the International Bonsai Convention in Takamatsu, Japan.

But what makes this tree so incredibly valuable?

Bonsai trees are prized for their rarity and the challenges they pose in their care and maintenance. While they may not possess any special wood quality, they are works of art, and their value increases with age. The maturity and age of a bonsai tree are evident in the intricate patterns of its branches, adding to its allure and price.

The art of Bonsai requires years of training and a deep sense of dedication. Cultivating many bonsai plants takes several years of careful nurturing to avoid any scars or blemishes. As a result, Japanese bonsai trees are more expensive due to the extensive time and labor costs involved in their creation. A single mistake can jeopardize a plant that has been growing for centuries, adding to the rarity and value of these botanical masterpieces.

The time and devotion required in the Bonsai process are unparalleled in almost any other form of artwork. An extraordinary example is an ancient bonsai tree that has survived for over 400 years, continuously pruned by the Yamaki family in Japan. Remarkably, this tree has endured both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and stands as a testament to the resilience of nature and human craftsmanship.

Potential buyers must consider whether bonsai trees are a wise investment. Owning a Bonsai tree requires in-depth knowledge and expertise in its care. These delicate plants can perish due to various factors, including adverse weather conditions, disease, or improper soil mixture. As such, enthusiasts should ensure they possess the necessary skills to preserve and nurture these living art forms.

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. Business
  3. Nature
first published:August 05, 2023, 20:59 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 20:59 IST