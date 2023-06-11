Pride Month 2023: 5 Contemporary Books That Can Teach Young Adults The Need For Inclusivity In Todya's Age

Children at no point should be made to feel different. From a very young age, they should be dealt with kindness and acceptance and given a taste of the diverse lives all of us lead on this planet earth. It is only wise if parents can try to inculcate the concept of inclusivity in the minds of young kids.
Here are 5 books that are a perfect starting point for parents and young children to understand different identities and imbibe a lesson in kindness and friendship.
- My Brother’s Name is Jessica, by John Boyne
Sam Waver is one of those people who have always been a loner. He has been bullied, and kept struggling at school, with parents who have very little time to spare for him. However, as the story moves ahead the reader will be able to realise that the one and only person he has always been able to depend on is his older sibling, but when it was announced that they were about to transition, Sam’s life was literally thrown upside down. He is absolutely convinced that nothing will ever be the same again - but little does Sam know that he is about to discover and understand that nothing is more constant than love.
- Boyfriend Material: 2 (True Colors), by Alexis Hall
This is one amazing British romantic comedy and a book that will remind you of those quintessential romcoms. Luc O’Donnell is a completely certified chaos demon, and on the other hand, Oliver Blackwood is the total epitome of a stern brunch daddy with a heart of gold. Luc is very reluctantly thrust into the spotlight due to his famous parents’ tumultuous history and finds his reputation at stake with a single scandalous photo. To try and salvage his image, he has to find a seemingly perfect, normal relationship. Then comes Oliver, a barrister who is ethically conscious and absolutely scandal-free. Despite all their differences, they make a deal to go ahead and fake a relationship for the sake of publicity. Little do they know that their pretend romance may just become something real. As both of them navigate the complexities of fake dating, the two discover the unexpected thrills and challenges of falling in love.
- Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, by Becky Albertalli
Simon Spier is all of sixteen and is trying to work out and understand who he is - and what he should be looking for. However, when one of his emails to the very distracting and enticing Blue falls into the wrong hands, things get unbelievably complicated. Do you know why? You would be surprised to know that for Simon, falling for Blue is a massive deal.
- My Daddies!, by Gareth PeterThis is a funny, heartfelt picture book that celebrates same-sex parents and shared storytime, absolutely perfect for introducing children to the different kinds of families that exist in the world today and making them understand the importance of inclusivity. This book sheds light on the incredible adventures of a super adorable family. It is a fun and adventurous read for sure.
- Tales From Beyond the Rainbow, by Pete Jordi WoodTen absolutely enthralling tales of adventure and resilience celebrating LGBTQ+ characters are published as an illustrated collection of queer classics in the form of this book for the first time. These are the fairy tales that history chose to forget - or was concealed from the world. These are tales in which gender is fluid and where queer stories can have a lovely happy ending. From the humble sailor who finds his handsome prince to the transgender market girl who becomes queen, from Europe to Asia via the African savannah, LGBTQ+ folklore researcher Pete Jordi Wood has combed through generations of history and adapted ten absolutely unforgettable stories and each illustrated by an artist who shares a heritage and a connection with the culture from which the stories were born.