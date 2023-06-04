Pride Month 2023: 5 Contemporary LGBTQ Titles That You Must Read

Over the last couple of years, a lot has been written keeping the LGBTQ+ community in mind and while some of them have been able to represent them well, others not so much. But, what it has taught us for sure is the fact that it is important to understand the queer narrative and where they are coming from.
These 5 books are great reads that you can completely indulge in-
- Boulder By Eva Baltasar, Translated By Julia Sanches-
Shortlisted for the International Booker Prize 2023 in “Boulder" by Eva Baltasar, readers are introduced to a woman working as a cook on a merchant ship who finds herself entangled in what can be termed as a transformative relationship with Samsa, a woman who gives her the nickname “Boulder. She is already forty and cannot bear to let the opportunity pass by her. Boulder is not much enthused, but is unaware of how to say no and thus finds herself dragged along on a journey that feels thankless almost like an alien. With motherhood turning Samsa almost into a stranger, Boulder is left with no choice but to decide where her priorities truly lie, and if at all her yearning for freedom can truly trump over her constant yearning for love. Eva Baltasar yet again demonstrates her pre-eminence as a true chronicler of queer voices who are navigating a massively hostile world.
- The Middle Finger by Saikat Majumdar -
The book follows the journey of Megha, a young writing lecturer in New Jersey, USA. Constantly struggling with her thesis and disillusioned with her life, she decides to relocate to Delhi. In Delhi, she encounters a university that is the bastion of privilege and power, forcing her to confront her very own identity and make rather unexpected choices. Majumdar skillfully explores themes of ambition, friendship, and the clashes between different worlds in this intriguing book.
- Homeless by K Vaishali -
After understanding that she is queer and dyslexic at the age of 20, Vaishali starts to untangle her anxieties around reading and writing. She comes out to her mother at 22 and leaves her Bombay house to make her own way in life. In a dim dingy, insect-ridden yet rent-free hostel room in Hyderabad with a door that doesn’t quite close, Vaishali in keen on making the very best of the situation by writing a book about her experiences. As she starts penning down about her life, Vaishali finds that the past has an eery way of catching up with her. This is a story that delves deep into Vaishali’s relationship with her many truths and the true reality of several young people in India.
- Aristotle and Dante by Benjamin Alire Sanz -
The book presents a heartwarming story of two young boys, Ari and Dante, who form a truly unexpected bond and embark on a journey of self-discovery and revelations. As the two navigate the complexities of identity, friendship, and family, the duo strives to forge their own path in a world that struggles to understand them. Saenz’s writing captures the beauty and challenges of adolescence, resonating with readers on a deep emotional level.
- They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera-
Two strangers, Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio received the unsettling news that their lives will end on the same day. United by the Last Friend app, they embark on a day of adventures, seeking connection, meaning, and a chance to make their final moments count. Silvera skillfully weaves a tale of friendship, love, and embracing the present moment, leaving readers contemplating the value of every fleeting second.