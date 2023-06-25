Pride Month 2023: Celebrate Colour With Pride Themed Jewellery

Pride Month, celebrated annually in June, is a vibrant and empowering time for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. One beautiful way to honour and show support during this special month is through the use of pride-themed jewellery.

Rainbow-coloured bracelets, necklaces, and earrings are symbols of love, equality, and acceptance. These pieces allow individuals to express their authentic selves and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Whether it’s wearing a simple pride flag pendant or donning intricate designs, jewelry becomes a radiant celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and the enduring spirit of Pride Month.

June is Pride Month and a time to celebrate those who identify on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. Events during the month are tinted with vibrant jewellery and innovative designs that match one’s pride. Here are our picks to celebrate your identity or be a proud ally:

The Spectrum Collection

Nothing symbolises Pride Month better than a rainbow. An ode to the Pride flag, the highlight of the Spectrum is a chromatic enamel rainbow that adorns all the earrings, rings, watch jewellery, and pendants that are part of the BlueStone Jewellery collection.

The Pretty Pastel Fidget Ring

Part of BlueStone’s It’s a Match capsule, the Pretty Pastel Fidget Ring is a uniquely gamified piece of jewellery crafted out of the finest diamonds, vibrant gemstones and intricate enamel detailing. It features hearts in five hues in the palette of pinks, blues and purples and is the perfect gift to celebrate your loved ones.

The Flippy Ring

A mosaic of creamy, pastel enamel, the Flippy Ring is as stylish as innovative. The flippable design is as unique as stylish. Wear it all pink, flaunt your greens or mix and match to create a personalised and proud statement of your identity.