Pride Month: Coping With Isolation And Loneliness Within The LGBTQ+ Community

Every once in a while, we all wonder at night just how alone we are, even when surrounded by our family, friends and loved ones. We all have experienced the bitter taste of loneliness and isolation at least once. However, this emotion of loneliness is sometimes intensified by the stigmata that society gives to certain individuals that is the case with most LGBTQ+ individuals, who, most often than not, are not only marginalized by society but instead are considered an abnormality in popular social norms. This leads the individual to be isolated and exposed to a myriad of mental distress and psychological conflicts. Coping with the various emotions that arise due to isolation is essential for maintaining the mental health of the individual.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing shares some practical tips and advice for managing feelings of isolation and promoting self-care:

Seek Self-minded People

Join online seminars or local LGBTQ+ social gatherings or similar events where you may find people who are either dealing with a similar situation or have walked out of this vicious cycle or people who are just starting their journey on this road. This will not only provide to you the opportunity to seek spiritual and physical asylum but also provide asylum to others who need it. Understand Self-love

Understand that before anyone can really love you, you will have to love, accept, and embrace yourself. While we may desire love and acceptance from around us, if we don’t accept and love ourselves, we can’t expect it from others. Understand the Other Side

It is indeed hard when most people we know in our lives reject what builds the core of our being, which may lead to bitter emotions towards society. But while that bitter emotion is justified, one doesn’t need to hold that malice in them, as it will lead to an even more bitter life. While many may not deserve the forgiveness, if one wishes to move forward in their spiritual journey, one will need to let go of the resentment and hatred in their heart, and only then will one be able to move forward and find some solace. Engage in Spiritual Practices

Spirituality can be a very profound part of life. It leads to mindfulness and mastery of self and emotions, which helps an individual cope with life and all aspects of society without letting societal norms and regulations affect the mental health. Seek Professional Help

Seeking therapy from a mental health professional may be very beneficial. With a professional, you have the space to talk about all that goes through your mind without any fear of judgement or malice. In therapy, you get the personal space to explore both your inner world as well as the outer world and gain an opportunity to achieve a balance between the two.

Coping with isolation and loneliness within the LGBTQ+ community is a unique journey that requires resilience, support, and self-care. Remember that you are not alone, and resources and communities are available to provide guidance and understanding. By acknowledging your feelings, seeking support, and engaging in self-care you can cultivate a sense of belonging and connection, ultimately promoting your overall well-being.