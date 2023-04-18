Prince George To Be Youngest Royal With An Official Role At Coronation Of King Charles III

It’s the moment royal watchers around the world have been waiting for: the exciting details of King Charles III’s coronation ceremony have finally been unveiled. And there’s some exciting news for fans of the young royals: Prince George, the future king, will play an official role in the service, making him the youngest royal ever to do so.

Buckingham Palace has released key details about the event, including the colourful invitation sent to the 2,000 guests and a stunning new portrait of Their Majesties. However, the most exciting details are related to the pages of honour who will attend to the King and Queen Consort during the service, including carrying their heavy robes down the aisle of Westminster Abbey. The role of Page of Honour is typically given to teenage sons of members of the nobility and gentry and lasts for two to three years.

According to traditions, the King and Queen Consort are set to have four pages of honour each. According to Tatler, Pages of Honour usually hold their position for two or three years, and they are also required to attend the State Opening of Parliament, where four pairs of hands are necessary to carry the king or queen’s lengthy and heavy train.

For King Charles, his grandson and future king, Prince George, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Ralph Tollemache, and Nicholas Barclay will be serving in this role. The Queen Consort has chosen her grandsons Master Gus, Master Louis Lopes, and Master Freddy Parker Bowles; as well as her great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot, as her pages of honour.

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, Prince George’s official role in the royal ceremony makes him the first future king in modern history to be involved in such a service. He is the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation. While King Charles attended Queen Elizabeth’s coronation at the age of four, and Queen Elizabeth attended her father’s coronation at the age of 11, they were not involved in the official proceedings. The nine-year-old Prince George will be responsible for carrying the King’s robes alongside other pages of honour. This decision has been deemed significant for the future and will be a memorable experience for Prince George.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camila is set to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

