Prioritizing Women's Mental Health in The Corporate World Is Important

Women in the corporate world often face a stressful environment, which is further compounded by the pressures they experience at home. Managing household responsibilities such as childcare, household chores, and caring for family members adds to their already demanding workload. Balancing these domestic duties with their professional obligations places a significant burden on women, leading to heightened stress levels. Societal expectations and traditional gender roles can exacerbate this imbalance, leaving women with limited time and energy for self-care and personal well-being.

Recognizing mental health challenges, such as worry, anxiety, stress, and depression, in women employed in the corporate sector holds immense significance for their well-being and the overall productivity of the organization. “Worry and anxiety may manifest as overwhelming concerns, restlessness, and difficulty maintaining focus, while signs of chronic stress can be identified by heightened irritability, fatigue, decreased motivation, and a host of other subtle and overt medical issues. Symptoms of depression often encompass enduring sadness, loss of interest, and alterations in sleep or appetite,” says Dr Samir Dwivedi, Medical Director, Indian Subcontinent, International SOS.

Acknowledgment plays a vital role in fostering their overall well-being, enabling them to sustain optimal mental capacity, resilience, and emotional equilibrium Consequently, their productivity and efficiency in the workplace are heightened, as individuals with sound mental health exhibit greater engagement, focus, and motivation. Moreover, by giving precedence to the mental well-being of women in the workforce, we can actively cultivate gender equality.

Dr Dwivedi states, “Addressing the mental health needs of women in the workforce is of utmost importance. The presence of these mental health issues can have a significant impact on an organization’s productivity, leading to decreased work performance, increased absenteeism, and higher turnover rates. If left unaddressed, these concerns can create a negative work environment, adversely affecting team dynamics and overall morale.”

Women have a range of strategies at their disposal to counter the stress generated by the demands of both the workplace and home. “First and foremost, establishing boundaries is crucial. This entails clearly defining limits between work and personal life, dedicating specific time slots for work-related tasks, and carving out dedicated time for personal activities and self-care. Giving priority to self-care is essential, encompassing activities that foster physical and mental well-being, such as regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises. Effective time management skills play a significant role in helping women balance their responsibilities by prioritizing tasks, delegating when feasible, and avoiding over-commitment. Seeking support is equally important, whether through confiding in a trusted friend, joining support groups, or seeking professional counselling. Engaging in open communication with employers or supervisors about workload and personal constraints can lead to potential accommodations or increased flexibility. Building a supportive network of family, friends, or colleagues who can offer emotional support and assistance with home responsibilities can also alleviate stress. Also, adopting stress-reduction techniques like mindfulness or engaging in hobbies and activities that bring joy contributes to overall well-being and effective stress management,” explains Dr Dwivedi.

It is crucial for organizations to prioritize mental health and establish supportive structures such as Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), flexible work arrangements, and mental health resources. “By taking proactive measures to address these issues, organizations not only promote the well-being of their employees but also cultivate a positive and productive work environment. The use of practical and yet easily accessible methodologies, such as mindfulness techniques, stress management strategies, and work-life balance initiatives, is customized to suit the unique requirements of the corporate setting. This, in turn, contributes to enhanced employee satisfaction, higher retention rates, and ultimately, the overall success of the organization. We educate corporates, offering them valuable guidance on acknowledging and addressing mental health issues through effective and accessible tools,” opines Dr Dwivedi. Our efforts have to be directed consistently toward improving the functioning and holistic well-being of individuals. We need to possess a profound comprehension of the distinct challenges faced by employees in corporate environments and advocate prioritizing mental health within organizations.