CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayNurses Day 2023Janhvi KapoorWorld Cocktail DayMother's Day 2023

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
136651904

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Lifestyle » Priyanka Chopra Arrives For Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement ceremony
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Arrives For Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement ceremony

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 21:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Priyanka Chopra arrives for the engagement in Delhi

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Priyanka Chopra arrives for the engagement in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra At Parineeti And Raghav Chadha's Engagement live updates

Priyanka Chopra arrives for the Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement ceremony. She looked beautiful in a yellow ruffled saree and a bustier sequinned strapless blouse. She complemented her simple yet elegant look with a layered diamond necklace and bracelets. She chose red bold lips and rosy cheeks.

Check here: https://www.news18.com/movies/raghav-chadha-parineeti-chopra-engagement-live-updates-photos-videos-priyanka-chopra-livenews-7802605.html

Early today morning, Priyanka traveled to Delhi specifically to attend the engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. She was seen at the Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi, wearing a yellow outfit and posed for the photographers present at the event. Priyanka has come alone for the ceremony, as her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie haven’t accompanied her. Nick is currently occupied with the Jonas Brothers’ tour.

Priyanka Chopra chose a lime yellow ruffled saree for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement

Engagement will take place today in the evening.

top videos

    Tags:
    1. fashion
    2. lifestyle
    first published:May 13, 2023, 20:48 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 21:12 IST