Priyanka Chopra Arrives For Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement ceremony

Priyanka Chopra arrives for the Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement ceremony. She looked beautiful in a yellow ruffled saree and a bustier sequinned strapless blouse. She complemented her simple yet elegant look with a layered diamond necklace and bracelets. She chose red bold lips and rosy cheeks.
Early today morning, Priyanka traveled to Delhi specifically to attend the engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. She was seen at the Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi, wearing a yellow outfit and posed for the photographers present at the event. Priyanka has come alone for the ceremony, as her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie haven’t accompanied her. Nick is currently occupied with the Jonas Brothers’ tour.
Engagement will take place today in the evening.