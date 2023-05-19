Priyanka Chopra Chose To Freeze Her Eggs In Her 30s; Check Out Other Fertility Solutions

Jennifer Anniston, Bipasha Basu, Ekta Kapoor, and many others, who consistently shape the lives of millions, have demonstrated their influence by openly sharing their struggles with fertility. By doing so, they have broken the stigma surrounding infertility and served as a beacon of hope for women confronting fertility issues.

“In today’s twentieth century, individuals in their twenties and thirties are focusing on advancing in their financial endeavors, aiming for stability, and opting to embrace parenthood at a later stage to ensure optimal provision for their offspring. However, there exists a potential drawback—the dwindling time window imposed by one’s biological clock. Thanks to the progress made in the field of medicine, technology has made it possible to address such challenges with ease through various fertility solutions like egg freezing, embryo freezing, and more,” says Dr Sandeep Talwar, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Vasant Vihar.

Egg freezing, scientifically referred to as mature oocyte cryopreservation, encompasses a process where individuals undergo medication to stimulate their ovaries, followed by the retrieval of unfertilized eggs, which are then promptly frozen at subzero temperatures. “This preservation method offers the flexibility to expand one’s family at a later stage, making it an invaluable option for both couples and women seeking to explore parenthood at a later stage in life. It is a remarkable solution that empowers women to safeguard their fertility and significantly increase their chances of conception. Even actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Tanisha Mukerjee have shared their journey of opting to freeze their eggs in their thirties,” adds Dr Talwar.

Dr Talwar suggests some additional alternatives for enhancing fertility rates:

Embryo freezing

For couples, another option available is embryo freezing, which involves freezing embryos in liquid nitrogen at a temperature of around -196°C for an extended duration.In this procedure, eggs are retrieved, fertilized, and the resulting embryos are frozen. The success of the procedure relies on the quality of the embryo and the age of the patient at the time of the process. Similar to egg freezing, embryo freezing is an assisted reproductive technique designed to store fertilized eggs (embryos) with the aim of facilitating future pregnancy.

Assisted Reproductive

If you have not pursued the option of freezing eggs or embryos and are experiencing difficulty in conceiving, alternative approaches, such as IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) or ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection) are available. In IVF, multiple eggs are collected from your body, and the eggs and (your partner’s or donors) sperm are fused together in a laboratory. Once successful fertilization occurs, the resulting embryo is then implanted into the uterus. Whereas, IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) involves stimulating ovulation and placing washed sperm directly into the uterine cavity.

Ovarian Suppression

Another lesser-known approach for fertility preservation in women is ovarian suppression. This technique involves using hormones to suppress the maturation of eggs by the ovaries. The purpose of this treatment is to temporarily halt ovarian function and preserve immature eggs for future use, particularly for women undergoing cancer therapy. To optimize fertility preservation, experts in the field of oncofertility suggest combining ovarian suppression with innovative methods like egg or embryo freezing.

Lifestyle Changes

top videos

In addition to medical interventions, there are lifestyle changes that can positively impact fertility. Adopting a healthy lifestyle, maintaining a nutritious diet, prioritizing sufficient sleep, and following doctor-recommended supplementation can help enhance fertility rates.