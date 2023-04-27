CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Home » Lifestyle » Priyanka Chopra Exudes Glamour While Promoting Citadel in Los Angeles in a Pink Silk Gown
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Exudes Glamour While Promoting Citadel in Los Angeles in a Pink Silk Gown

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 17:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra has unquestionably had a spectacularly fashionable month.

Priyanka Chopra has unquestionably had a spectacularly fashionable month.

The pink silk dress on Priyanka gracefully glides and pleats. Check out the stunner's outfit details right here

Priyanka Chopra’s style is unsurpassed in its adaptability. The diva has been photographed wearing everything from vivid bikinis to light all-white clothes during the previous year. However, if you go back a bit further, you’ll notice that the actor is also a master of monochromatic attire. Over the years, Chopra has always campaigned in favour of gowns and dresses and isn’t afraid to give the classic an exciting twist. As part of her career, Priyanka Chopra routinely visits different continents. Because of all of his regular travel and work commitments, the actor has had an especially busy month in April. The actor was most recently in Mumbai for Citadel promotional efforts before taking a flight to London to complete the following Citadel event on her calendar. Yesterday, Chopra hosted the Citadel premiere in Los Angeles while sporting an eye-catching head-to-toe pink ensemble. In London, Chopra had previously demonstrated how to carry a red monotone look.

Check out her look here:

April has been a fabulously stylish month for Priyanka Chopra. Ever since she returned to the country for the NMACC launch, every weekend has been a pretty fashionable one. Her ongoing Citadel promotions, which started in Mumbai and are presently being held in LA, were set in motion by the NMACC launch. At the Citadel World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra stunned in pink. Even though it should go without saying, she was a stunning babe in her Roksanda gown. Her pink silk dress glides and pleats in perfect harmony. This extravagant dress is bound by the decorative cape and the form-fitting knot waist. Her dress has a thigh-high split that gives it an even more alluring appearance.

Preview

She had straight, open hairstyle. She had kohl-rimmed eyes, fluttery eyelashes, blushed cheeks with contouring, manicured brows, and maroon lips as part of her seductive glam. She wore exquisite diamond earrings and a bracelet.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. Actress Priyanka Chopra
  2. Citadel
  3. fashion
  4. priyanka chopra
  5. priyanka chopra fashion
first published:April 27, 2023, 17:30 IST
last updated:April 27, 2023, 17:30 IST