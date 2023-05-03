Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Exude the Ultimate Power Couple Vibe at the Met Gala After-Party

The Met Gala red carpet looked gorgeous just like any other year. Celebrities from the A-list went all out for their Karl Lagerfeld-inspired outfits, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, Gigi Hadid, and Priyanka Chopra. But you’d be wrong if you thought that was the end of the good times. This year’s after-party attire was daring, risqué, entertaining, and unmistakably hip. Many celebrities chose to follow the theme at the main event, but at the after-parties, they made different choices. For instance, one of Kendall Jenner’s hottest looks to date was a transparent short dress that revealed her thong. Of course, there will be plenty more stunning, sensual, and simply amusing clothes to come when the elite of New York society hit the town for one of the greatest evenings of the year.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated guests at the Met Gala after party in New York was none other than our very own Priyanka Chopra. The star-studded event would just be completed without Priyanka Chopra, and when she appeared there, we were very certain of this. It’s safe to say that Priyanka Chopra kept our attention the entire time, even though her husband Nick Jonas was by her side when she arrived. In a stunning red shirt dress by Valentino, the diva was seen posing side by side with husband Nick. This dress features a loose silhouette with drape elements at the waist, a maxi-length hemline, a collared neck, a button front, full-length loose sleeves with open cuffs, drop shoulders, and a sensual knee-high slit. She looked elegant in her black shoes and black tie combo, with minimal makeup. Priyanka’s bun was neat and stylish. She removed a few pieces from all over your curls to accent them, then she added fringe to finish the style.

Nick was dressed in a loose-fitting black blazer and trainers. Before the paparazzi posted their official photos of the couple online, a picture of the couple appeared on Reddit.

