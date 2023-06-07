CHANGE LANGUAGE
Priyanka Chopra Rocks a Super Sexy Black Outfit Worth a Whopping 90,000 for Beyoncé's Concert
Priyanka Chopra Rocks a Super Sexy Black Outfit Worth a Whopping 90,000 for Beyoncé's Concert

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 11:37 IST

Mumbai, India

For Beyoncé's concert in London, Priyanka Chopra opted for a black crop top and thigh-slit skirt.

For Beyoncé's concert in London, Priyanka Chopra opted for a black crop top and thigh-slit skirt. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra joined Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in London while sporting a black crop top and thigh-slit skirt. Look at how much her attire costs and all it's details inside 

Last week, Priyanka Chopra attended Beyoncé’s concert in London. Priyanka went to the concert with her mother and best friend while the singer was on her Renaissance World Tour. In a chic black cropped top and a thigh-high slit skirt, the actor shared multiple clips of herself having a blast at the event. If you adored Priyanka’s concert outfit and want to put it into your wardrobe, we have discovered where you can buy the precise clothing. To learn all the specifics, scroll through.

Check out Priyanka’s post right here:

The black two-piece dress worn by Priyanka Chopra is from the designer line Emilio Pucci. Iride-Print Gathered Skirt is the name of the bottoms while Iride-Print Crop Top is the name of the top. The top is priced 47,076 (USD 570), while adding the skirt would set you back 40,515 (USD 491). So, that means the cost of the entire set is approximately 90,000 Indian Rupees.

Priyanka selected a pair of eye-wateringly expensive 850 Euro Emilio Pucci sandals to complete the ensemble. The brand’s Lee-Girandole Print sandals collection includes the gorgeous orange stiletto heels.

How did Priyanka style the look?

Priyanka completed the stunning ensemble with simple jewellery, such as a layered choker necklace, rings, and a pair of Lee Girandole Print stilettos from the same brand. Priyanka’s concert look was completed by a side-parted open, voluminous hairstyle, a red-hot lip colour, feathery brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base.

When it comes to the aesthetics, the black clothing has a decorative pattern that has entwined fish charms and vibrantly coloured printed ties.

The skirt has a high-rise waist, an asymmetric hem, gathered design, a side thigh-high split, and is slim fitting. In contrast to the top’s cropped asymmetric hem, adjustable drawstring gathering at the front, plunging V neckline, and quarter-length sleeves.

Priyanka complimented Nick Jonas, her husband, for providing her the most “memorable night," in the meantime. She also complimented Blue Ivy for having a “amazing" performance alongside her mother and thanked Beyoncé and Jay-Z for their hospitality.

