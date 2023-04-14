Priyanka Chopra Spellbinds in a Black Bodycon Dress While Promoting Citadel in London

Priyanka Chopra, has the most distinctive sense of style. Over the course of her nearly two-decade career, the artist has given us some of the most iconic looks, whipping the fashion industry into a frenzy each time. Chopra, who doesn’t like to play by the rules, has a distinctive sense of style, and her looks have always given us much to talk about and get ideas from. We are aware of your excitement for her new movie Citadel, but Priyanka is teasing everyone who is looking forward to it with a series of surprises before you get a chance to see the international spy drama. She constantly delivering us amazing looks for Citadel marketing, therefore we are in love with her. In a gorgeous black dress, Priyanka came on The One Show to talk about her two most recent films, Citadel and Love Again.

Every time Priyanka Chopra steps out in public, the standard for glamour is raised. Priyanka has always been a motivated person who has a knack for capturing the spotlight with her amazing outfit choices. For a day of Citadel promotion yesterday, the actress wore all-black attire. When wearing the black body-con dress, Priyanka looked stunning. The actress opted for a simple look, and her black dress features a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, a gathered waist design, a ring embellishment attached with obtrusive ribbon-like detailing, a floor-sweeping train, a front and back slit, an asymmetric midi hem length, and a figure-hugging design emphasising her attractive frame.

Priyanka added a few simple accessories to the chic black outfit, including a dazzling ring, a pair of delicate hoops, and pointed black heels. Priyanka’s final makeup choices were rouged cheeks, sparkling highlighter, subtle contouring, feathered brows, berry-toned lipstick, kohl-lined eyelids, and mascara on the lashes. A messy low bun was the last touch.

On April 28 on Prime Video, the spy franchise Citadel will make its debut. In more than 240 nations and territories, it will be offered in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other international languages.

