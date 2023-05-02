Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt: Celebs Who Are Slaying The Insta Fashion Game

Our beloved celebrities have been capturing our attention with their remarkable fashion sense at both formal and casual events. With the advent of social media, following our favourite stars and staying up-to-date with the latest fashion trends has become more convenient than ever. Instagram, in particular, has emerged as the ultimate platform for fashion enthusiasts to find inspiration from trendsetting celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others. Their bold fashion choices and stunning style statements have transformed them into fashion icons on the platform. So, let’s explore some of the most impressive fashion styles from these celebrities on Instagram and get motivated to refine our fashion game.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt exuded a commanding and self-assured presence that was reminiscent of a female executive while wearing a stunning checkered pantsuit paired with a blue shirt and a satin tie. She complemented the outfit with black high-heeled shoes and minimalistic earrings. The casually styled hair and understated makeup further enhanced her androgynous look, making her appear even more polished and stylish.

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning in a luxurious Valentino dress in a deep shade of green, complete with a feathered robe. The outfit was complemented by Bulgari jewellery and a mini-Valentino bag in a matching emerald green colour. Her makeup included a smoky eye and dark lips, adding a touch of drama to her overall look. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo with some loose strands framing her face. Chopra Jonas’s glamorous appearance was a testament to her impeccable sense of style and fashion.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday raised the Barbiecore fashion trend to new heights by wearing a tight-fitting, pink mini dress. The dress had one shoulder with tie detail on the neckline, full-length sleeves, and a waist cut-out. To complement the outfit, the Liger actress accessorized with only a few items, such as high heels, long metallic earrings, and bold rings. She finished the look with a messy low bun hairstyle and makeup in pink hues.

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora appeared gorgeous in pink attire from the latest collection of designer Krishna Sunny Ramani. The outfit consisted of a georgette skirt adorned with geometric patterns and a silver sequined waistband, teamed up with a bralette and a floral long shrug with sequined-strip cuffs. She had soft wavy hair, and for accessories, she chose drop earrings and bold rings. Regarding makeup, she went for a natural lip colour, mascara, gold eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner.

Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar appeared stunning in a floral gown without straps, created by Gauri & Nainika. The dress had a mermaid shape with a form-fitting bodice, a sweetheart neckline decorated with ruffles, and a lengthy train. She tied her hair in a polished bun and applied beautiful makeup with prominent cheekbones, eyes lined with kohl, and vivid red lips.

Margot Robbie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie Fan (@mrobbie.fan)

Margot Robbie perfectly pulled off the iconic style of the famous Mattel doll by wearing a retro matching set consisting of a bralette and a mini wrap skirt, both in a baby pink gingham pattern. She also demonstrated that the trend of kitten heels inspired by the 90s is making a comeback by donning hot pink Christian Louboutin shoes with an open-toe design, finished off with an anklet as an accessory.

Simone Ashley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Ashley (@simoneashley)

Actress Ashley stunned in a vibrant bubblegum pink Christopher Kane minidress adorned with sparkling crystals. She styled her hair in an elegant high updo to highlight the dress’s dramatic ruched high neckline. Ashley kept her accessories simple with understated drop earrings and shiny silver court shoes with pointed toes that complemented her outfit perfectly.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor wore a backless green gown with a daring thigh-high slit. The body-hugging dress had small cut-outs on the front, adding to its allure. With her striking looks, impeccable makeup, and bold fashion sense, she has become an Instagram sensation among the youth in her country.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here