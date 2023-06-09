CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMiss World 2023Summer Ethnic WearGoogle DoodleGabriella Demetriades
Home » Lifestyle » Priyanka Chopra’s Twin Ponytail at the Bulgari Gala Takes Away Eyes From Her Gorgeous Gown
1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra’s Twin Ponytail at the Bulgari Gala Takes Away Eyes From Her Gorgeous Gown

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 20:36 IST

Mumbai, India

This time, Priyanka's hairstyle rather than her clothing made a statement. (Images: Instagram)

This time, Priyanka's hairstyle rather than her clothing made a statement. (Images: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra wore a chic hairstyle with her white gown at a Bulgari event in Italy yesterday. Priyanka's beautiful hairstyle has definitely won over all of our hearts

With each red carpet appearance, Priyanka Chopra never fails to serve fashion goals. Her recent streak of topping the style charts has been fairly notable, and her most recent one is unquestionably a milestone. This time, Priyanka made a statement with her hairstyle rather than her attire.

The Citadel actress was in Rome, Italy, for the Bulgari Hotel’s inauguration. The Bulgari brand ambassador  attracted attention with her haircut in addition to turning heads in a white gown with a plunging neckline.

Check out Priyanka’s look right here:

Priyanka chose high tied twin ponytails with the centre divider to keep it fashionable and give the otherwise plain dress a slight anime feel. The half-ponytails on either side of the crown gave the outfit a really eye-catching charm.

In addition to adding extensions to the style, Priyanka chose light brown hair colours to give it some depth and volume.

RELATED NEWS

Preview

Overall, Priyanka’s attire, which included white heels and fringe accents, appeared to be a magnificent red-carpet ensemble that she wore to the event. Her emerald necklace with a large gem was the sole colour added to the outfit.

At the occasion, Priyanka and Zendaya, another Bulgari brand ambassador, were photographed together.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UrbanAsian (@urbanasian)

The diva likes to play around with her hair when it comes to hairstyles. Priyanka followed the Karl Lagerfeld motif and wore a black and white gown to the Met Gala 2023 event. Her haircut added some extra flair to the ensemble and left a lasting impact.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka now has a starring role in the Amazon Prime series Citadel.

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. fashion
  2. priyanka chopra
  3. Priyanka Chopra at MET Gala
  4. priyanka chopra fashion
  5. Priyanka Chopra Insatgram
  6. Bulgari
  7. Actress Zendaya
  8. hairstyles
first published:June 09, 2023, 20:36 IST
last updated:June 09, 2023, 20:36 IST