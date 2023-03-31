Priyanka Froze Her Eggs In Her Early 30s! Celebrities Including Rakhi Sawant Who Underwent The Process

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she froze her eggs in her early 30s. The actress made this decision on the advice of her mother Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Priyanka revealed that doing so made her feel a lot of freedom, as she could continue to pursue her ambition. In addition, she also claimed that back then she “had not met the person” she wanted to have her children with. After deciding to freeze her eggs, Priyanka along with her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child Malti Marie last year in January.

Wondering what exactly is egg freezing? According to the University of California, it is a process in which a woman’s eggs are extracted, frozen and stored in a bid to preserve reproductive potential in women of reproductive age. The process is also called oocyte cryopreservation. Back in 1986, the first human birth from a frozen oocyte was reported.

In case you don’t know, Priyanka Chopra is not the only celebrity to undergo this procedure- but other celebrities have undergone the procedure too, they all did it so that they can embrace motherhood later.

Ekta Kapoor

TV queen Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor in 2019 via surrogacy. Now the film producer back in 2020 revealed that she froze her eggs at the age of 36. She claimed that while she had a feeling to do the same for a long time, she thought that she might get married. Rakhi Sawant

During her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi shared her personal story with her co-contestants. In one of her conversations, the actress revealed that she wanted to become a mother and has got her eggs frozen. She further claimed that she wanted a father for her child and not Vicky Donor. Tanisha Mukerji

Kajol’s sister Tanisha in one of her interviews revealed that she got her eggs frozen at the age of 39. The actress and former Bigg Boss contestant opened up that she wanted it to happen back when she was 33 years old. However, then her doctor stopped her from doing so. Mona Singh

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress said that she got her eggs frozen when she was 34 years old. Mona tied the knot with an investment banker Shyam in 2019.

