Prostate Cancer Can Be Fatal For Men; Here Are 5 Ways To Treat It

Prostate cancer impacts the prostate gland, an essential part of the male reproductive system. The prostate gland is located below the bladder and it helps in production of semen, which carry the sperms. Prostate cancer is a common type of cancer in men and the survival rate among patients is high. However, the treatment of the cancer can have a severe adverse impact on the survivor’s sexual functions.

Most individuals do not notice major symptoms until the illness reaches an advanced stage since prostate cancer often has a relatively sluggish growth rate. When cancer reaches an advanced stage, it spreads to other organs, and poses serious risk to the life of the patient. The rectum, bones, and bladder could be affected by prostate cancer leading to urinary issues like a slow stream or more frequent urination, blood in the urine or semen, and more.

Though it could be fatal at an advanced stage, beginning treatment at an early stage can help the patient to fully recover from prostate cancer. Here are a few treatments that have proved to be quite effective.

Monitoring: Monitoring the prostate gland at regular intervals, or on noticing any symptoms, can help to prevent prostate cancer. Regular MRI scans, prostate-specific antigen tests, and occasionally biopsies are all part of active monitoring, which aims to detect any signs of development of the cancerous cells. You can decide on additional therapy if these tests show the cancer is evolving or advancing.

Surgery: The surgical removal of the prostate gland is known as a radical prostatectomy. Prostate cancer that has not spread beyond the area or has not gone too far may be treated with this method. Like every procedure, there are potential side effects with this, including erectile dysfunction and urine incontinence.

Radiotherapy: Radiation is used in this form of treatment to destroy malignant cells. Moreover, the growth of these cancerous cells can be eased with radiotherapy.

Chemotherapy and hormone therapy: Chemo uses unique medications to reduce or eradicate the harmful cancer cells. Hormone therapy prevents the hormones that cancer cells require for growth from reaching them, thus restricting the spread of the disease.

Adequate nutrition: While this may not be very useful once the cancer has spread, it can reduce its growth in the early stages. Fatty fish that contain Omega-3 fatty acids, and cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, and beetroot, among others, are known to increase the health of your prostate gland. Plant-based foods and the consumption of lean protein are crucial for lowering the risk.

