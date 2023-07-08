Protect Your Dog From Monsoon Dangers With These Simple Tips

During the monsoon season, it is important to prioritize the health and well-being of your beloved dogs. The rainy season can bring various challenges and risks for your furry friends. However, by taking just a few simple precautions we can ensure their safety and happiness. In this article, we will explore five essential tips on how to effectively care for your dog during the monsoon.

One crucial tip is to invest in a raincoat or protective gear for your furry friend. This will help shield their coat and ears from getting wet and falling sick. Additionally, consider getting dog boots to provide protection to their paws from muddy or slippery surfaces. By using these protective accessories, you can ensure their safety and comfort during the rainy weather.

Another important aspect is keeping your dog hydrated with clean water. During the monsoon season, dogs are more at risk towards waterborne diseases. Therefore, it is essential to take extra precautions in this regard. Replace your dog’s regular drinking water with boiled water that has been cooled down. Boiling the water helps eliminate potential contaminants, providing a safer option for your furry companion.

It is crucial to consistently keep an eye on their coat and ears for any indications of pests like fleas and ticks during the monsoon season. These parasites pose a greater risk during this time and can lead to discomfort and health problems for your beloved pet. It is advisable to regularly inspect your dog’s fur for any signs of infestation, such as itching or visible pests. To prevent and manage infestations, provide treatments to your dogs that are recommended by your veterinarian.

During monsoon season, physical activities and walks may be limited and feeding them a diet that comprises mainly of meat while lacking sufficient fibre can lead to various digestive complications. To maintain good digestion, include vegetables and high-fiber foods into their daily meals.

While it can be fun to splash in puddles, moisture on their fur can lead to skin infections and discomfort. Using canine-specific soaps or shampoos to carry out a thorough cleansing is highly recommended. Dry your furry friend using either a towel or a dryer adjusted to a low setting if required.