Protein In Urine Is A Sign Of Kidney Damage; Check Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

A high amount of protein in urine is a dangerous sign that indicates severe damage to the kidneys and a decline in their function. This condition poses a significant risk of death, particularly from heart disease, if left untreated. Protein is crucial for the body as it helps in building muscles and bones, repairing damaged cells, regulating blood fluid levels and fighting infections. When protein starts to leak through the urine, it can severely affect the body’s functions and cause adverse effects.

Proteinuria, the excretion of protein in the urine, can be a dangerous condition, as it may lead to fatal consequences. Increased proteinuria is associated with an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease and sudden death. Its presence indicates chronic kidney disease, which implies a gradual decline in kidney function.

How can you identify proteinuria?

1. The Cleveland Clinic states that while the initial symptoms of proteinuria may not be apparent, the signs of protein in the urine can be identified in the advanced stage.

2. Frequent urge to urinate can be a symptom of proteinuria, although it can also indicate other conditions. However, if other symptoms are present, it may suggest the presence of protein in the urine.

3. Edema, also known as swelling, can occur in various parts of the body such as the face, abdomen, feet, and ankles if there is an increased presence of protein in the urine.

4. Protein in the urine can cause breathing difficulties and significant fatigue.

5. Proteinuria can cause nausea, and in some cases, vomiting may also occur.

6. This disease can lead to a decreased or loss of appetite. Additionally, muscle cramps at night are also common symptoms.

7. Swelling around the eyes, especially in the morning, is a common symptom caused by the presence of protein in the urine.

8. The presence of foam in urine can indicate the presence of protein. If urine becomes foamy during urination, it may be an indication of proteinuria.

How to treat proteinuria?

The treatment for proteinuria depends on the underlying cause which can vary. If it is caused by kidney disease, medication for that specific condition will be prescribed. Blood pressure medication may also be prescribed if necessary. For those with diabetes, different treatment options are available. It is essential to consult a doctor to determine the cause of proteinuria and receive appropriate treatment. Ignoring this condition can lead to severe consequences, so it is crucial to seek medical attention promptly.

