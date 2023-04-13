Protein-Rich Falafel Cheela Of Chhole Is Perfect For Breakfast, Here's The Recipe

Falafel is known for its high protein and fibre content, making it a healthy and filling option. It is also gluten-free and low in fat, making it a great alternative to traditional meat-based dishes. It can be enjoyed as a snack, appetizer or main course. It is believed to have originated in Egypt and has since spread throughout the Middle East and beyond. Today, falafel can be found in many countries around the world and is a popular street food in many cities.

Overall, falafel is a delicious and nutritious dish that can be enjoyed by people of all dietary preferences. Whether you are a vegetarian, vegan, or simply looking for a healthy and tasty meal, falafel is worth a try.

This gluten-free and protein-rich recipe, made with chickpeas, is not only packed with fibre and micronutrients, but it also makes for a tasty snack any time of day. The recipe, shared on Instagram by user @thehealthyrasoi, is easy to follow and mouthwatering. So, step out of your breakfast routine and whip up a batch of falafel cheela today!

Ingredients for falafel cheela batter

1 cup chickpeas

1-2 green chillies

1-inch piece of ginger

4 cloves of garlic

juice of 1 lemon

1 bunch of coriander leaves

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp gram flour

1 cup water

little oil for cooking

How to make it

To make falafel cheela, start by soaking chickpeas in 3-4 cups of water overnight. The next morning, drain the water from the chickpeas and put them in a blender along with green chillies, coriander leaves, salt, ginger, garlic, lemon juice and gram flour. Blend everything until you have a thick and smooth batter.

Heat some oil in a pan and pour a small amount of the batter into the pan. Spread the batter evenly and cook the cheela on both sides until it turns golden brown. Once cooked, transfer the chilla to a plate and serve it hot with your favourite green chutney. This protein-rich and gluten-free recipe is not only nutritious but also super delicious in taste.

