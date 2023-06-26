PTSD or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: Understanding the Impact and Path to Healing

Life is a rollercoaster ride filled with unpredictable twists and turns. Along the journey, we encounter experiences that carve deep impressions on our souls, staying with us long after the storm subsides. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a complex and often misunderstood mental health condition, emerges as a result of traumatic events. Let’s take a closer look at what is PTSD, its impact on individuals, and the path to healing and resilience.

What is PTSD or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder?

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, commonly referred to as PTSD, is a psychiatric disorder that can occur following exposure to an overwhelming, distressing, or traumatic event. This event may involve actual or threatened harm to oneself or others, leading to intense fear, helplessness, or horror.

Types of PTSD

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) is a type of PTSD that occurs within one month of exposure to a traumatic event. The symptoms are similar to those of PTSD but typically last for a shorter duration, between three days and one month.

Complex PTSD arises from long-lasting or repetitive trauma, often found in scenarios like ongoing abuse, domestic violence, or childhood neglect. It shares symptoms with traditional PTSD but also brings additional complexities, including difficulties in emotional regulation, self-esteem, interpersonal relationships, and distorted self-perception.

Comorbid PTSD refers to the presence of PTSD alongside other mental health disorders. It is not uncommon for individuals with PTSD to also experience conditions such as depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse, or other psychiatric conditions.

Uncomplicated PTSD is when individuals experience the typical symptoms of PTSD without any additional factors or complications.

Delayed-Onset PTSD is characterised by a delayed onset of symptoms. Individuals may not experience significant symptoms until six months or even years after the traumatic event. This delay can make it challenging to link the symptoms to the initial trauma.

Symptoms of PTSD

Recurrent, distressing memories of the traumatic event, flashbacks, or nightmares that make the person feel as though they are reliving the experience.

Efforts to avoid anything associated with the trauma, such as people, places, or activities. Individuals may also experience emotional numbness, detachment, or a diminished interest in previously enjoyed activities.

A constant state of heightened alertness, resulting in difficulty sleeping, irritability, anger outbursts, and a sense of being constantly on edge.

Persistent negative thoughts, feelings of guilt or shame, self-blame, distorted beliefs about oneself or the world, memory problems, and difficulty concentrating.

Intense emotional reactions, including exaggerated startle response, feelings of panic, or overwhelming fear when exposed to reminders of the traumatic event.

Treatment of PTSD