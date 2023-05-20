Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits: Why You Must Include It In Your Diet.

Nutrition is an important part of a healthy lifestyle and the benefit of getting it right cannot be overstated again. Healthy foods like pumpkin seeds are a storehouse of nutrients and have various benefits. These are some health benefits of pumpkin seeds you must keep in mind

Protects from urine-related problems- Studies have pointed out that the oil extracted from pumpkin seeds can help with urine-related issues. According to WebMD, some chemicals in them also reduce the swelling of the prostate gland.

Boosts the sperm count- Men who are facing the problem of fertility levels might have a deficiency of zinc in their diet. Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc and magnesium.It can play an important role in boosting the sperm count.

Better sleep- Eating pumpkin seeds before going to bed can help in getting a good night’s sleep. They contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps in decreasing the time taken for sleep. WebMD claims that pumpkin seeds have zinc, copper and selenium which can affect sleep duration and quality.

Helps in controlling blood sugar levels- Dr Ashwini Sarode Chandrashekara said that pumpkin seeds have hypoglycemic properties. They lessen the risk of high blood sugar and cholesterol. This leads to a lower risk of diabetes. They also contain protein and healthy fats in enough amounts which are good for managing blood sugar levels. A study has also found that eating pumpkin and linseeds (flax) together can reduce diabetes complications.

Immune support- Pumpkin seeds can also help boost the immune system. Pumpkin seeds are rich in Vitamin C that plays an important role in the production of white blood cells. They defend the body against infections and illnesses.