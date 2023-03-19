Hotel The Royal Plaza, opened its largest Microbrewery- Royal Brewery Bistro in Delhi, that will serve craft beer made from the finest German malts, brewed by our skilled brewers in various flavours of Lager, Stout, Belgian Wit and German wit Beer​ made out of German and Austrian hops.

“India’s national capital now has a new place to socialise- ‘Royal Brewery Bistro with a pool side with German fountain and Roman garden!’ Our passion and love for beer led us on the path to make the perfect brew. We aspired to make a beer which would complement folks and unite like-minded people for more in-depth conversations. Refreshing beer, rich food and foot-tapping music lift you to larger than living spaces," says​ Ashwinder Kaur, Director of PR & Guest Relations.

“We believe that people are looking for space because there isn’t one wherein there is a relaxed location that allows them to congregate, unwind, enjoy a beer, and hang out with their friends all year round. Beer is truly adored in this city. We expect microbrewery beer consumption to grow to ​175-200​ litres per month,” says Chetan Kapoor, ​​Deputy General Manager​​.

“Craft beer is a revolution in India and we invite everyone to be a part of it. We like to experiment with our food and beer, not for the sake of it, but for the fun of it," adds Kapoor​.

The Royal Brewery Bistro serves beers inspired by the ultimate flavours from the region and made from the best local ingredients and brewed by experienced international and Indian brew masters.

