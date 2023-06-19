Qurbani Eid 2023: Check Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Confirmed Date in India

QURBANI EID 2023: Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the two biggest festivals in Islam, the other being Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar. The date of Eid al-Adha varies each year, as it is based on the lunar calendar. The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that the first day of Dhul Hijjah will be Monday, 19 June, 2023. Therefore, the Eid-ul-Adha will be on 28 June, 2023.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Date in India

India has not officially announced the day, but it is likely to be celebrated on Thursday, June 29. Muslims are expecting to sight the crescent moon post the evening or maghrib prayers today on June 19. If the crescent moon is not sighted today, the festival will be celebrated on June 30.

Eid Mubarak! The crescent 🌙 for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1444 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦. Eid-ul-Adha 🐏 will be on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. pic.twitter.com/4UWsUr6gU5— Life in Saudi Arabia (@LifeSaudiArabia) June 18, 2023

EID-UL-ADHA 2023: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ishmael (Ismael) as an act of obedience to Allah. Just before Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, Allah provided him with a ram as a substitute. In remembrance of this event, Muslims all over the world sacrifice an animal, usually a sheep or goat, on the day of Eid al-Adha. The meat from the sacrifice is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for friends and neighbors, and one for the poor and needy.

Eid al-Adha is a time for Muslims to come together and celebrate their faith. It is a time for prayer, feasting, and giving to charity. Muslims dress in their best clothes, visit the mosque, and exchange gifts. They also spend time with their families and friends, enjoying a festive atmosphere.

EID-UL-ADHA 2023: HOW TO CELEBRATE

Prayers

Muslims attend special Eid prayers at the mosque. The prayers are led by an imam, who gives a sermon about the importance of Eid al-Adha. Sacrifice

Muslims sacrifice an animal, usually a sheep or goat. The meat from the sacrifice is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for friends and neighbors, and one for the poor and needy. Feasting

Muslims feast on a variety of special foods, such as biryani, kebabs, and sweets. Visiting family and friends

Muslims visit their family and friends to celebrate Eid al-Adha. They exchange gifts and enjoy each other’s company. Giving to charity

Muslims give to charity to help those in need. This is a way of showing their gratitude to Allah for all of His blessings.

Eid al-Adha is a joyous occasion for Muslims all over the world. It is a time to celebrate their faith, come together with their loved ones, and give back to those in need.