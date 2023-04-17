R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Wins 5 Gold Medals In Swimming For India, Know The Health Benefits The Sport Offers

Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan has made the nation proud again after he won 5 gold medals and 2 PB’s at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championship. Like always, the extremely elated and proud father, Madhavan took to his social media accounts to share this impeccable piece of information with his fans, followers and well-wishers.

Over time and again, Madhavan has shared that his son has been practising the sport for a really long time now. Swimming is an activity that is extremely inclusive and is suited for all age groups. If you or a loved one has been planning to opt for the sport for professional purposes or for recreational purposes then here are a few benefits you must know about-

For starters, swimming is a form of exercise that will focus on the development of your entire body and not just any one particular section of it. Starting from breaststroke to freestyle, each of the strokes is mechanised in a way that it bounds up focusing on the different muscle sections in your body. If you were under the impression that swimming can only benefit the external body, then you are mistaken. Swimming at regular intervals will strengthen the functioning of your lungs and heart. Swimming is one of the best ways to burn calories, so if you are trying to shed some weight then you can consider learning and mastering the art of swimming. There is no denying the fact that a good swimming session will lead to a good amount of sleep. Considering the fact that swimming is a physically taxing activity that will require you to put in a great deal of effort it is automatically bound to improve and enhance the quality of your sleep. According to different studies, it has been seen that working out almost on a regular basis can have a great impact on your mental health and given the fact that water is known to calm people down, swimming seems to be an activity that can help you keep calm and push your anxiety and stress at bay. Whether you are dealing with arthritis or you are pregnant, swimming is a great way to keep fit. Even if you are recuperating from certain injuries you can most definitely consider swimming as an activity you would want to engage in.

