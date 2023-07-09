Raashii Khanna's Stunning Silk Saree Is A Wardrobe Essential, Here's Where You Can Get It Too

Raashii Khanna loves to sport a good saree look every now and then and she does it with such grace. She loves the old-world charm and that is well reflected in the way she carries a saree. There is truly no denying the fact that she looks the best when draped in a six-yards of elegance, the panache with which she carries a saree is unbelievable and unparalleled.

Recently, the sensational star took to her social media accounts to share a series of pictures of herself in a gorgeous saree. Fashion enthusiasts and critics have completely fallen in love with her look. In case you have missed out on the look, check it out here-

Raashii sported a stunning raisa kota silk saree from the popular brand Nadiya Paar. Worth Rs. 14,000 the embroidery on this saree is so intricate and subtle and yet it is defining which makes it even more lovely. One cannot miss out on the lovely embroidery work on the border of the saree, it was sleek and beautiful. The lovely shade of light pink perfectly complemented Raashii’s features and looked stellar on her.

The actress opted for a sleeveless blouse in a matching shade as the saree and the coordinated blouse and saree looked dreamy. The blouse too featured some pretty minimalistic prints and the v-neck style of it added an extra bit of oomph factor to the look. The choice to not go for a contrasting blouse and opt for a matching blouse instead was a very well-thought-off plan and even better executed.

Raashii went ahead with a simple makeup look, she did not do much except opt to get a dewy base and roughed cheeks. Her kohled eyes looked beautiful as always and that nude pink lip shade went extraordinarily well with the look. The hairstyle she went for gave her look a princess-like touch. She accessorised her look with simple jhumkas that added to the allure of the overall look.