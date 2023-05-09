Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: 3 Houses The Bard Loved Living In That You Can Visit In West Bengal 

Rabindranath Tagore, the Nobel laureate poet and philosopher, was a true nature lover. He spent most of his life in his ancestral home, Jorasanko Thakur Bari, in Kolkata, which was surrounded by lush greenery. Tagore believed that nature was the source of all inspiration and creativity.

Most of the buildings where he lived were made using local materials, such as mud, straw, and bamboo, and were surrounded by gardens and trees. The houses were built to be airy and spacious, with large windows that let in natural light and provided views of the surrounding greenery. The architecture of these houses reflected Tagore’s belief that humans should live in harmony with nature and that nature was an essential part of our existence.

If you are visiting West Bengal then it is a must that you travel to these three places that the poet loved living in and try to understand the impact that these places had on his work.

Gouripur Bhavan, Kalimpong

Tagore’s love for the beautiful and serene led him to own a few houses across India, each with its unique charm. One such gem is the Gouripur Bhavan in Kalimpong, a small hill town in West Bengal. The house, surrounded by lush greenery and nestled in the midst of the Himalayan Mountains, exudes a sense of peace and tranquillity that the Bard cherished. The interiors of the house are equally enchanting, with intricate wood carvings, colourful stained-glass windows, and stunning murals that adorn the walls. Tagore’s love for Gouripur Bhavan was evident from the fact that he chose to stay here for an extended period, drawing inspiration for his literary works from the scenic beauty of the surroundings. Today, the house stands as a testimony to the poet’s passion for art, nature, and architecture, inviting visitors to experience its beauty and serenity firsthand. Tagore’s 5 Houses In Shantiniketan

Rabindranath Tagore’s love for Shantiniketan is not just evident through his works but also through the five beautiful houses he built there. Each house has its unique charm and reflects Tagore’s love for art, literature, and nature. Udayana, the house where Tagore lived most of his life, is a beautiful red-brick building surrounded by lush gardens and trees. The Konark, a circular house inspired by the sun temple in Orissa, has intricately designed windows and walls. The Shyamali, a yellow-coloured house, has a unique triangular shape and was once used as a guest house for Tagore’s visitors. The Punascha, a double-story house, has a beautiful veranda and a lush garden surrounding it. Lastly, the Udichi, built later in Tagore’s life, is a small house that he used as a retreat and writing studio.

Jorasanko Thakurbari, Kolkata

Rabindranath Tagore’s love for his ancestral home, Jorasanko, is no secret. The grandeur of the mansion was not only a symbol of his family’s status but also a source of inspiration for his work. The sprawling house, with its intricate architecture and lush gardens, played a vital role in shaping Tagore’s imagination. He spent many of his formative years there, surrounded by the rich cultural heritage of Bengal. The house, with its numerous rooms, courtyards, and balconies, served as a retreat for Tagore, a place where he could escape the noise of the world and immerse himself in his thoughts. The opulent surroundings, combined with his family’s love of literature and music, contributed to Tagore’s creativity and gave birth to some of his most celebrated works. Jorasanko has become a symbol of Tagore’s legacy, a testament to his greatness, and a source of inspiration for generations to come.



