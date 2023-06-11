Radhika Madan Celebrates Pride Month In Shimmery Rainbow Patterned Rs. 64.5 K Dress, See Photos

Radhika Madan loves to make a good fashion statement but what really stands out about her apart from incredible skin and great sartorial choices is her effervescent glow that radiates on her face from within. She has very carefully held on to her inner goodness and innocence which makes her stand out in the crowd. Radhika looks precious in whatever she wears, it’s her smile that put a dagger through your heart.

Recently, Radhika took to her social media accounts to share a couple of pictures of herself wearing a shimmery dress perfect for a date night or a night out with friends. Check out the look-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

The actress is seen wearing a stunning Rs. 64.500 dress from the collection of Shahin Mannan. Made out of Japanese crepe the lovely dress featured an intricate hand embroidery of an eye right in the middle of the dress but a lot of fans on Instagram compared the design to the pattern of the Illuminati. The overall look of the dress was enhanced by the sequined rainbow pattern on the dress and a lot of her followers could not help but applaud her for celebrating Pride month with this lovely rainbow-patterned dress. The beaded cloud patterns on the dress added to its overall allure.

Radhika has extremely radiant skin and thus she always ends up going extremely easy on the use of makeup, she loves well-sculpted eyebrows and subtle eye makeup that she always nails. What is commendable about this look is the fact that even though she could have paired it up with a bold lip shade, she went ahead and chose a shiny lip gloss instead.

She wore simple black heels with the ensemble which allowed the dress to take centre stage and left her tresses open but the end curls were yet again a fantastic choice.