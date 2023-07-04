Radiant Skin Needed? Try IV Therapy for Skin Glow

Remember Alana Pandey, Chunky Panday’s niece, had an entire Intravenous IV booth at her mehendi ceremony on March 14 at her home. On the menu were Honeymoon Hydration (for hydration, athletic recovery and sunburn), Cocktail Cure (cold and flu, hangover relief, and inflammation), Love Infusion (jet lag, energy levels, and wellness) and Happily Ever After (Vitamin C, immunity boost, and detoxification). The bride and groom, their families and friends all took the IVay [highway] out of hangovers to the functions that followed.

And we can’t forget how Kendall Jenner’s made a transparent drip running up her arm seem enjoyable. As a result, local restaurant-bars are now hosting IV parties, and cosmetic clinics are providing Vitamin C and B shots for a radiant complexion and increased energy levels in Mumbai and Delhi.

Intravenous (IV) Therapy is an age-old process in the health and wellness segment. It is the quickest way to transfer medication or nutrients into the system as it is directly injected into the bloodstream.

Dr. Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Ra Skin & Aesthetics, Mumbai and Hyderabad shares that IV, in the medical field, serves the following purposes:

To administer nutrients to those who are unable to consume food or water through oral channels

To administer medication in severe cases

To administer blood in the cases of blood transfusion

Ideal scenarios for one to seek IV therapy would be:

To cure a hangover

Feeling physically and mentally depleted

Under constant stress for a longer period of time

Dehydrated

Off late, IV therapy has been gaining increased traction not only for medical purposes, but also in the skincare industry. “However, taking it for the wrong reasons such as glowing skin is a sham and is not something that should be followed blindly. There was also an instance I recently came across wherein an antiemetic was administered through IV therapy pre and post travel to prevent nausea. An antiemetic is something that is easily accessible at your doctor’s office for a nominal fee as opposed to chipping in for a higher-priced unnecessary IV drip at a sophisticated clinic,” adds Dr Shetty.

Most of the time, it so happens that one of the reasons you immediately feel the effect of IV therapy is due to the higher doses of water-soluble vitamins in the drip. However, these higher doses are simply futile as the body absorbs only the quantity it needs and eliminates the rest.

Dr Shetty shares a few things to keep in mind when you consider IV therapy: