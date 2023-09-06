Raell Padamsee On Power Of Theatre: It Has Potential To Instigate Systematic And Sustainable Change | EXCLUSIVE

With every day that passes by the society that we inhabit becomes more and more inhuman- there is a constant growth in the number of crimes against children and women. While there is a constant effort to remedy the situation, it must be noted that art perhaps is the greatest tool of all time, any form of art is a mirror to the society. Raell Padamsee uses this mirror to try and make society a better place by shedding light on pressing issues such as women’s equality, the safety of women and children and many more such issues.

In an exclusive conversation with NW18, Raell opened up about being part of the Rise Up For Equality and what it means to her along with opening up about her views on the ever-evolving sphere of theatre, her future plans and much more.

Excerpts from the interview-

Firstly, could you please talk to us about the initiative that you are a part of?

Rise Up for Equality - A special women’s festival holds a very special place. Have been working on issues closely related to women & children through our Create Foundation (founded in loving memory of my mother, Pearl Padamsee & my father, Alyque Padamsee) for so many years now and have decided to get laser focussed on our attempt to make Maharashtra the safest state for women & children globally, & to use the arts to create and impact social change to amplify & disseminate the existing laws & schemes.

We as civil society need to step up & take responsibility for our social fabric & the quality of life we so crave.

We are here to help the Police & Judiciary, to:

Disseminate information that is already available by the Maharashtra Police & Maharashtra Government Implementation and amplification of the different schemes/laws/facilities available, that address issues for the safety of women & children

How do you think your play supported the initiative and in what ways did you make the play apt for it?

Both the plays organically melded so well into the focus of the festival about Empowerment and equality.

During the festival’s inaugural day, the focus was to address the critical topic of child safety and the existing support systems. With the honourable presence of Mr. Satya Narayan Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, we emphasized the relevance of the available facilities for civil society.

On the subsequent day, the festival shifted its focus to women’s issues and safety. The esteemed presence of Mr. Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, added significance to our performance. Additionally, we felicitated various regional Nodal Officers of the Nirbhaya Squad, ensuring our play actively contributed to the festival’s mission of promoting women’s safety.

Did you sort of face any challenges while working on the play?

Theatre always presents significant challenges. Fortunately, we were fortunate to secure funding. We received generous support from our key supporter, Niraj Bajaj of the Bajaj Group, as well as the IMC Ladies Wing. Additionally, we received support from the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, for which we are immensely grateful.

Another hurdle we faced was engaging with various agencies, namely the Government, the Police, and the Judiciary. However, we successfully navigated this process within the allotted time frame. We diligently gathered extensive information, established points of reference, and coordinated the necessary calls to action, all of which had to be in place before the shows.

Furthermore, securing celebrity influencers to participate voluntarily was a remarkable gesture. Also, our creative consultant, Mr. Sumit Roy, our advertising agency, BBDO India and chairman and chief Creative Officer of BBDO India, Josy Paul, graciously contributed their services pro bono.

The world of theatre is ever-evolving. What are some of the recent changes that you are extremely proud of and what all changes do you want implemented?

In my experience, working with theatre, especially with young people, I have witnessed how it has the potential to instigate systematic and sustainable change. It’s not just about the performance but also the ideas and innovative practices it brings to civil society. We aspire to harness these aspects and demonstrate to our participants that they too can be agents of change. This is the legacy they should strive for, and it fills us with pride to know that we played a part in this solution.

Theatre serves as a powerful mirror through the performance itself. The post-performance discussions inspire solutions, and the subsequent action plans provide a practical perspective to address societal challenges.

I advocate for more accessible theatre education and performances, ensuring that theatre’s transformative power can reach an even broader audience and continue to drive meaningful change.

In a previous interview, you had sort of agreed and talked about how your father Alyque Padamsee had foreseen the stage being hijacked by women. How many of his techniques and ideas do you implement in the kind of work you do?

ACE has always believed in the power of women, boasting an overwhelmingly female team with only around 5 male members among us. The remainder of our workforce is composed of women, each contributing to various departments within our organization. Whether it’s handling accounts, registrations, operations, marketing, public relations, or Human Resources, our team comprises capable women in every aspect.

Some of our most memorable moments in the theatre have occurred when our executive directors & producers were all women. As a woman myself, serving as both a producer and director within the company, we’ve also had technical teams consisting entirely of women. In my opinion, there is no shortfall in the competence of women. In fact, they demonstrate remarkable multitasking abilities, and everything runs 100% exceptionally smoothly with their involvement.

What are the biggest takeaways that one can hold on to from your recent play?

The most significant lessons to glean from our recent special women’s festival are; first, it’s crucial to raise awareness about the existing support schemes within our systems, and equally vital to amplify the reach of helplines while spreading this information to as wide an audience as possible.

As members of civil society, it’s our responsibility to be well-informed and actively contribute to solutions. Let’s unite to make Maharashtra the safest state for women and children worldwide.

What is next in line for you?

Next in line for me, which is very close to my heart are- De-Stress with Drama workshops for Senior Citizens - A highly interactive experience where the participants will shed their inhibitions and will be able to enjoy the creativity of the arts through drama. Community Cultural Club - a drama workshop including youth & adults from different wards of the city. Act on stage, where children get to perform in front of a live audience with sets, costumes, lights, and sound.

What is your dream for Indian Theatre?

I feel that community building through the arts is my next big project. I intend to structure this through the Ministry, as it is crucial that cultural spaces are opened up to allow artistic expression among communities. Only then can a country evolve in a meaningful and sustainable way; otherwise, it’s just about commercial gain, and the essence of our evolution is lost. Therefore, my plan for the future is to establish cultural hubs in each ward.