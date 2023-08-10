Rahi Chadda: My Personal Style Is Fluid And Worldly

Based in London, Rahi Chadda is a prominent Tastemaker and global content creator with a far-reaching impact spanning the USA, Europe, Asia, and UAE. He boasts an impressive portfolio of covers and has cultivated a substantial Instagram following of 1.3 million followers through consistent and engaging content. Rahi has collaborated with esteemed fashion houses like Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Prada, alongside beauty brands such as Dior Beauty and Estee Lauder Companies. His platform has evolved beyond social media, seamlessly blending editorial, narrative, and luxury content, effectively establishing him as a notable media personality. Rahi Chadda has even made appearances in popular productions like Netflix’s “Masaba Masaba." Notably, he graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival and participated in Milan Fashion Week, further solidifying his influence in the fashion world. He currently holds the esteemed position of show opener for Shantanu and Nikhil Fashion Couture 2023. We talk to the content creator on his fashion choices and skincare regimen.

Which word best describes fashion in your opinion?

I’ve always called it a form of self-expression. It’s how one portrays their personality and mood through the method of dressing up. How did it go with the Shantanu and Nikhil couture?

Shantanu and Nikhil are pioneers within the industry. They were the original drape creators for Menswear in India. Having the opportunity to open their show was a special experience. Their clothes are a testament to Indian craftsmanship and heritage. There is still a lack of South Asian presence in the influencer community and at fashion weeks. How have things changed in that regard?

I feel that South Asian artists and talents should talk about themselves more, talk about each other more and give a platform to those who are from ethnic minorities and need that boost in this industry. I am not scared to talk about my heritage and my culture, even if it is a slight disconnect to a portion of my audience. I can’t always be relatable, but that doesn’t mean I have to hide it – if anything, to talk is to educate. What beauty routine do you follow? Any advice for men?

I like to alternate my skincare according to the seasons. In the summer months i tend to apply a lot more gentler products as I like my skin to feel light. The one constant product in my skincare routine is La Mousse by Dior Beauty. It gently exfoliates and cleanses the skin, whilst leaving it feeling soft and hydrated. Also, let’s not forget how important it is to use SPF. I literally never leave the house without it on. Perfect fashion sense is what you possess. Who inspires you when it comes to fashion?

I would describe my personal style as fluid and worldly. My personal style has been about developing my own sense of self rather than just absorbing trends. Fashion is a way I like to express myself and as my personal style and knowledge in fashion has evolved and improved, my relationship with clothes also grew with time. Clothes really have that ability to express your identity, and has the ability to create nuanced messaging.

I love the 70s inspired clothing, like the bell bottoms and high waisted pants, chiffon shirts. There’s also been this resurgence of Y2K trends in fashion all over the internet and it’s not surprising seeing the demand of vintage and sustainable fashion. What skincare and haircare products are the most prominent in your closet? And which brands do you buy?

My current favourites are: