Rahul Vaidya Swears by Intermittent Fasting to Burn Calories, Maintain Weight

The pursuit of staying fit and achieving a perfectly toned body is a common goal for many. People often adopt various strategies, including spending hours in the gym and following strict diet plans. However, the key element in this journey is dedication. Recently, singer Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram to share with his fans how intermittent fasting played a significant role in sculpting his well-built abs. Accompanied by a picture that showcased his impressive abs and muscles, he proudly stated, “16 hours fasting every day is working well."

Further, in an interview, Rahul Vaidya revealed his motivation for starting his intermittent fasting journey and discussed the benefits he has experienced since then. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he took to intermittent fasting about a month and a half ago after he suffered a back injury. He shares that his injury not only made his back weak but also prevented him from doing any sort of workout. Inevitably, he started to gain weight. Therefore, in order to find a solution to his concern, the singer decided to take on this method. He said, “I thought if I’m not able to burn the calories, I might as well regulate [food] intake." Reportedly, he fasts for several hours every day, and on Thursdays, he only drinks water.

Rahul Vaidya delved further into why he believes intermittent fasting has been instrumental in maintaining his body’s health and fitness. He emphasised that intermittent fasting is beneficial for cell regeneration. Rahul shared that his body tends to respond quickly to any new regimen he follows for around 20 days or three weeks, yielding noticeable effects. He has observed weight loss, a leaner physique, and an overall improved well-being. “I think it is great for the regeneration of cells. My body type is such that anything that I do for about 20 days or three weeks, shows an effect suddenly. I’ve lost weight; I look much leaner and feel better," he said.

However, Rahul Vaidya highlighted the importance of not overdoing it and avoiding undue stress on his body. While he is dedicated to his fasting schedule, he acknowledged the challenges of maintaining it alongside his daily work commitments. He mentioned that he remains flexible with his diet when he has live shows, humorously remarking, “I can’t be singing on an empty stomach."

Meanwhile, the singer added that although he is advocating for intermittent fasting, it is not for everyone. He recommended that people talk to an expert before they opt for this practice.