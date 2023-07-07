Rainy Day Blues? Here’s How You Can Cheer Yourself Up

While the monsoon season brings relief from the scorching summer heat, some individuals experience feelings of depression and low mood during this time. This is commonly referred to as “monsoon blues." Similar to the gloomy and dark weather outside, you may feel downcast and subdued, lacking motivation to carry out daily tasks. While not clinically defined, this behaviour during the rainy season bears similarities to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Seasonal Affective Disorder, as described by the American Psychiatric Society, is a type of seasonal depression primarily occurring in winter. Individuals with SAD experience mood swings and symptoms similar to depression. These symptoms typically manifest during the autumn and winter months, when sunlight is scarce, and usually improve with the changing seasons.

The symptoms of SAD are fatigue and a loss of interest in activities that you once enjoyed. Changes in appetite, usually eating more and craving carbohydrates. This also leads to weight gain. There are changes in sleeping patterns, and you tend to sleep more. Often, the person starts feeling worthless or guilty and also has difficulty thinking, concentrating, or making decisions.

Here are a few self-help tips to shed your monsoon blues:

If you work indoors for most of the day, make sure that you get as much natural light as possible into your workspace. Open any curtains or blinds, and sit near a window. This will brighten your environment and keep you connected to the outside world and nature

Regular physical activity can enhance your health. Exercise can also help you stay fit and energised. So, if you’re feeling down, some sort of exercise can help take your mind off things and lift your mood. A slow walk or jog can also count.

It is critical to eat a healthy, balanced diet to ensure that your body receives all the nutrition it needs to function effectively. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep you energised and hydrated. Also, you can find healthy alternatives to your cravings if you can’t ignore them completely.

Last, but not least, try to recognise your symptoms at the onset. For example, write down what incidents you feel triggered this mood. This can help you assess your behavioural patterns. Also, if need be, you can consult a therapist, and this information will come in handy to get you the right treatment.