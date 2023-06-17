Raise Your Hand If You Also Love Alia Bhatt’s Vibrant Airport Look

Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself not only in the film industry but also in the world of fashion. Known for her impeccable style and innate sense of fashion, Alia has emerged as an absolute fashionista. Be it a casual or a red carpet look, she effortlessly sets trends with her stunning ensembles. Her airport looks are also worth looking forward to. For example, her recent appearance in a cute ensemble as the actress flew out of the city on Wednesday night. Alia styled a cute crochet top, with a pair of baggy jeans while posing for the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt exuded elegance in a vibrant, multicolored top adorned with heart-shaped patterns in a variety of shades. The top featured button details along the torso and full sleeves, adding a charming touch to her ensemble. Alia paired this with contrasting blue baggy denims, creating a well-coordinated look.

To accessorize, she opted for a white sling bag with a golden metal chain, slung across her shoulders, and completed her outfit with white sneakers. With her hair styled in wavy curls and a side part, Alia flashed a radiant smile as she posed for the cameras. She chose a natural, no-makeup look, enhancing her features with mascara-coated lashes, softly contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick.Early this morning, the actress also shared some pictures in the same outfit on her Instagram handle. She captioned the pictures, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… en route Sao Paulo.”

Her fans loved her look. A user commented, “Ranbir won at his life" while other user mention, “Even hearts of stone would melt with that smile.” A user commented Ranbir Kapoor’s dialogue from his movie, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, stating, “Tumhari smile kitni dangerous hai tumhe pata hai? (Your smile is too dangerous are you aware of it?)” On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her Hollywood Debut in the film Heart Of Stone.