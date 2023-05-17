Rajasthan Brothers Win Hearts Of Patna Residents With Haryana Special Jalebi

In the past few years, Bihar has become a state with a steady increase in diversity in terms of people, cultures and food. The state capital Patna has especially seen several food outlets opening in the past few years leading to the city not only turning into a more happening place but also a place where people can satisfy their hunger with cuisines from various cultures. One of these unique dishes that has garnered a lot of attention in the city is “Haryana’s special jalebi", which is served with a twist of coconut and cardamom.

The Haryana Special Jalebi shop has been set up on the Kanti Factory Road near the Rajendra Nagar terminal in Patna by two siblings, Kishore and Sunil, from Rajasthan. The store is stationed right in front of V Mart. Kishore revealed that they open their shop every day from 3 to 10-10.30 pm. Thanks to the area’s high student population, the demand for jalebis remains constant until their stock runs out.

The method of making the Haryana special jalebi, Kishore explained, is also special. The maida batter used to make the jalebi has cardamom added to it to enhance the taste. It is then fried in oil and doused with sugar syrup. However, the last step is what makes the jalebi mouthwateringly good. Kishore sprinkles coconut powder over the hot and crispy jalebi. The coconut and cardamom-special jalebi is so scrumptious that people cannot help but come back to enjoy more of it.

The special jalebi is available at an affordable price of Rs 160 per kilogram. The brothers even take bulk orders for events like marriages, parties and other functions. Interested people can contact them at +91 620222 15930.

A video showing the process of making the jalebi itself will make you drool and want to try it out. If you plan to travel to the capital city of Bihar, don’t forget to add this spot to the list of places to visit for a unique taste experience that you wouldn’t forget for life.