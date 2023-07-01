Rajkumar Rao Looks Dapper In A Magnificent Suit From Kamal Hassan's House Of Khaddar

Rajkumar Rao is stellar as a performer, his acting prowess has impressed the world but his fashion choices too have always been talked about, and all good talks by the way. The actor loves to experiment with his sartorial choices just as much as he loves to experiment with his roles. Rajkumar always makes sure to vibe with his outfits which is why he absolutely does stand out in the crowd.

Recently, the actor was attending an event and chose to wear a prolific ensemble. In case, you have missed out on it, check it out here-

Rajkumar opted for a suit from Kamal Hassan’s brand KH House Of Khaddar, the yellow and white pattern on his blazer looked absolutely fantastic as he paired it up with an egg-shell white pair of trousers. The shirt that he donned was pristine white and the colour combination at play was simply fantastic.

While the entire ensemble was neutrally shaded, the yellow added a pop of colour that looked magnificent. It is the yellow that elevated his look from a formal one and added a touch of eccentricity to it. Donning an outfit that has a hint of the colour yellow to it is always favourable especially in the summer months but in regards to this particular outfit it was a fun element that made heads turn and how.

Rajkumar paired up a pair of chocolate brown coloured boots with the look which also threw off the neutral shades and made a nice statement. He did not accessorise his look much and his debanoir-like charm only added to his aura and made the look as glorious as it was. The actor went ahead with his classic hairstyle, a hairstyle he can never go wrong with really and that goes with anything that he sports.