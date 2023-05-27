Rakhi Sawant Has A Major Oops Moment In Off-Shoulder Gown On IIFA Red Carpet; Video Goes Viral

Rakhi Sawant faced a rather unfortunate moment during her appearance at the prestigious IIFA Awards red carpet. Clad in a red ensemble with an off-shoulder gown, things took a turn for the worse when the dramatic sleeve on one side threatened to make a hasty exit from her shoulder. It was a near-disaster that left everyone in disbelief.

The gown itself showcased rose-like detailing on the corset-style bodice, attempting to add a touch of sophistication to the overall look. However, it seemed to miss the mark, as the combination of the off-shoulder design and the over-the-top embellishments left little room for subtlety or refinement. The headgear, also in red, only contributed to the already excessive nature of the ensemble. It’s safe to say that Rakhi’s fashion statement leaned more towards the garish than the glamorous.

Watch the video-

As fans observed this fashion mishap, they could not help but draw comparisons between Rakhi and fiery red chilli on social media. It was hard to ignore the fact that she was dressed entirely in red, from head to toe, quite literally embodying the spicy resemblance. The viral video captured the moment in all its cringe-worthy glory as a lot of netizens have already pointed out by now, leaving all of them perplexed by the choices made in terms of style and presentation. Not even silver glittery lace could not save the sartorial choice that Rakhi had made.

As the red carpet unfolded, Rakhi’s unfortunate oops moment became a talking point, showcasing the perils of pushing fashion boundaries without careful consideration. The combination of the off-shoulder gown, rose-like embellishments, and the big red headgear is just not sitting well with Rakhi’s fans and followers.