Home » Lifestyle » Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 Innovative Sustainable Rakhis For That Special Bond
3-MIN READ

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 Innovative Sustainable Rakhis For That Special Bond

Written By: Akshata Shetty

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 11:31 IST

Mumbai, India

From eco-friendly to quirky styles, there’s a rakhi design for everyone.

On Raksha Bandhan strengthen the bond of your relationship with unique and stylish rakhis.

This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the sacred bond of love and respect in style. From sustainable, eco-friendly to designer and quirky designs, there’s an innovative rakhi for every brother. Discarded coconut shells, upcycled fabrics to plantable rakhis, brands are experimenting with different and unique materials and fabrics to create rakhis this Raksha Bandhan.

So, if you haven’t shopped for a rakhi, pick from these seven innovative and sustainable designs to make this Raksha Bandhan a fashionable and festive one.

QUIRKY RAKHI

Give Raksha Bandhan a quirky twist this festive season.

Who said you can wear your quirk on your wrist? If your brother loves to keep it quirky and stylish, A Little Extra has just the rakhi for you. From fun motifs and typography, the homegrown Indian accessory label has been experimenting with rakhi designs. You can find an array of themes that resonate with your brother’s personality. For instance, if he is someone who loves chai, the chai rakhi is perfect. You can also opt for rakhis dedicated to your pet, with the paw rakhi. There’s something for every brother at A Little Extra.

UPCYCLED RAKHI

Intricate design and vibrant colours of handmade rakhis will add a special touch to the festivities.

Brands such as Use Me Works are making an extra effort to make a difference with their creations. The rakhis they create are made from upcycled textile waste. Crafted with creativity and care, each rakhi embraces the spirit of reuse and reducing waste. Contributing to a sustainable and ethical approach to festivities, each rakhi can also be reused as curtain ties, headband, or bookmarks. So be kind and rewind.

EMBELLISHED RAKHI

Timeless and chic, handcrafted rakhis are a must have this season.

An extension of their label’s craft and identity, Torani has designed handcrafted rakhis with hand embroidered mirror work, ghungroos, brass coins and layers of tassels. These elegantly designed rakhis come in an array of colours enhanced with intricate embellishments. Make a timeless fashion statement with these exquisite pieces of art.

POM POM RAKHI

Celebrate a Raksha Bandhan with vibrant and colourful rakhis.

Payal Singhal’s love for colour and art is evident in the vibrant and colourful rakhis this season. The rakhis are made from colourful woollen threads and come with matching printed PS Signature pouches. Add a pop of colour to Raksha Bandhan and brighten up your siblings day with assorted embroidered rakhis designed by Payla Singhal.

BEADED FLORAL RAKHI

Make a statement in handcrafted rakhis enhanced with beadwork.

Doux Amour’s floral rakhis are handcrafted with intricate beadwork and tassels. Each rakhi is a masterpiece created in an array of colours including aqua, saffron, blush ivory, lilac, ruby red, electric blue, pewter silver and rose gold silver. The 3D beaded rakhis is rich in craftsmanship and is a statement piece this festive season.

COCONUT SHELL RAKHI

Express your love for your sibling with sustainable and zero waste rakhi.

Thenga Coco, a sustainable brand creates handmade products made from coconut shells. This Raksha Bandhan, the brand has created coconut shell sustainable rakhis. Crafted by rural artisans of Kerala, the discarded coconut shells are made into interesting rakhis featuring intricate designs carved on it. Make this Raksha Bandhan an eco-friendly and planet friendly one.

PLANTABLE RAKHI

Plant a rakhi and watch it grow into a beautiful plant, just like your sacred bond.

Crafted with care and sustainability in mind, the eco-friendly plantable rakhi from Bombay Greens is made from 100% biodegradable and eco-friendly materials. The rakhis are embedded with a variety of seeds such as marigold, basil or other flowering plants. So, after the festival instead of throwing the rakhis away, you can plant it in the soil, and with proper care you can watch it grow.

