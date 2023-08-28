Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celeb Inspired Kurtas To Up Your Festive Fashion Game

Raksha Bandhan 2023: The one outfit that’s the go-to silhouette during festive season, is the good ol’ kurta set. Recently, the classic kurta is having a moment and basking in the glory of celebrity airport looks.

From pastel shades to intricate embroidery, kurtas have become a favourite among celebrities including Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kriti Sanon, among others.

Designer brands and labels over the years have been giving the classic silhouette a makeover and ensuring it remains every modern Indian woman’s favourite festive style. Pair them with dhoti pants, leggings, ghararas, shararas or jeans, the kurta is a versatile outfit for every occasion.

Here are some celebrity-inspired kurta sets you could explore this Raksha Bandhan-

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Anavila

The Kapoor sisters have been setting trends with their fashion choices. Every kurta adorned by Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is comfortable, chic and stylish. Karisma looked comfortably chi in Anavila’s khadi kurta. The indigo printed hand woven kurta is a perfect look for any occasion as well as daily wear. If you are travelling to meet your sibling in another city, then Kareena’s kurta featuring dabu block prints is a must have. The prints and patterns on this white kurta adds depth to this white kurta making it a chic look for the festive season.

Alaya F and Pooja Hegde in Anita Dongre

Wear a kurta that complements your personality. Celebrate the festive season with intricate embroidery and motifs. For instance, Alaya F exudes festive fervour in Anita Dongre’s blush suit set. The pastel shade comes to life with the tonal floral embroidery. Similarly, Pooja Hegde’s nature inspired printed kurta set breathes elegance and is perfect for celebrations of all kinds.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Faabiiana

Style your kurta, the way Shilpa Shetty Kundra carries it off. Simple and elegant, Shilpa’s kurta looks celebrate her stylish personality. Dressed in a pink kurta set from Faabiiana, Shilpa gives airport dressing a desi makeover. The matching kurta set with intricate gold detailing, is paired with an embroidered dupatta, making it a fine selection to flaunt on Raksha Bandhan.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Gaurang

Anarkalis are timeless and a favourite during festivals. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looks stunning in Gaurang’s handwoven jamdani anarkali paired with a hand embroidered kota dupatta. The ensemble exudes grace and tradition and make it a perfect look to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. The embroidery, the colours and the silhouette is a one time investment and is a versatile option for any occasion.

Manushi Chhillar in Picchika

Manushi Chhillar adorns a Picchika hand painted white Robin songbird flowers on lilac flared kurta and paired it with a dupatta featuring hand embroidered gota zig zag border. The spaghetti strap flared kurta adds festive drama to the look and is a fantastic choice this season.

So, spruce up your style game with celebrity inspired ensembles that resonate with your personal style and make Raksha Bandhan 2023.